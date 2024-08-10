When is the women's 1500m final at Olympics 2024? Start time and TV channel today

Two British athletes will run in the women’s 1500m final tonight, but they face an uphill task to deny Faith Kipyegon gold in Paris.

The Kenyan had to settle for silver in the 5000m earlier this week, having initially been disqualified for a clash with Gudaf Tsegay but then reinstated following an appeal.

Kipyegon is very much the one to beat over 1500m, though, having won Olympic gold over this distance in Rio and in Tokyo.

Laura Muir took silver at the Olympics three years ago and is once again in the final, a month on from breaking the British record with a time of 3:53.79 seconds at the Paris Diamond League.

Georgia Bell joins Muir in the final, with the 30-year-old having finished second behind Kipyegon with a strong run in the semi-final.

Women’s 1500m final start time

The women’s 1500m final at the Paris Olympics takes place tonight, Saturday, August 10 at the Stade de France.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:15pm BST - 8:15pm local time.

How to watch women’s 1500m final

TV channel: In the UK, the women’s 1500m final will be shown live free-to-air on BBC One and also on Eurosport 1.

Live stream: You can watch the race live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, while subscribers can also visit the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow live coverage with Standard Sport’s rolling Olympics live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.

Women’s 1500m final lineup

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Diribe Welteji (Ethiopia)

Jessica Hull (Australia)

Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

Nikki Hiltz (USA)

Georgia Bell (Great Britain)

Laura Muir (Great Britain)

Elle St Pierre (USA)

Agueda Marques (Spain)

Kluadia Kazimierska (Poland)

Susan Ejore (Kenya)

Agathe Guilemot (France)