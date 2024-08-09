When is the women's 400m final at Olympics 2024? Start time and TV channel today

Team GB hope: Amber Anning has already claimed one Olympic medal in Paris (Getty Images)

Team GB are represented in tonight’s women’s 400m final at the Olympics in Paris.

Amber Anning was part of the British team that won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay event behind the Netherlands and United States at the Stade de France last weekend, alongside Samuel Reardon, Laviai Nielsen and Alex Haydock-Wilson.

The Brighton sprinter then ran a tremendous personal best of 49.47seconds to come second in her individual 400m semi-final behind Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek after winning her initial heat.

She faces a tough battle in the final on Friday evening, which comes after she has competed in the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay earlier in the day.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist and reigning world champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic is the favourite for victory, with title holder Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas having seen her latest bid for glory ended in the repechage following injury.

Kaczmarek, meanwhile, is the current European champion and finished second behind Paulino at the Worlds in Budapest last summer.

Women’s 400m final start time

The women’s 400m final at the Paris Olympics takes place on Friday, August 9 at the Stade de France.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm BST - 8pm local time.

How to watch women’s 400m final

TV channel: In the UK, the women’s 400m final will be shown live free-to-air on BBC One and also over on Eurosport 1.

Live stream: You can also watch the race live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, while subscribers can also visit the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: Follow live coverage with Standard Sport’s rolling Olympics live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.

Women’s 400m final lineup

Sada Williams (Barbados)

Henriette Jæger (Norway)

Rhasidat Adeleke (Ireland)

Amber Anning (Great Britain)

Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)

Natalia Kaczmarek (Poland)

Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain)

Alexis Holmes (USA)