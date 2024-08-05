When is the women's 800m final at Olympics 2024? Start time and TV channel today

Hodgkinson breezed into the finals on Sunday (AP)

The women’s 800m final is one of the biggest events on Day 10 of the Olympics 2024.

Team GB’s Keely Hodgkinson breezed into the final on Saturday, running one minute 58/65 seconds at the Stade de France and looks capable of claiming gold.

Jemma Reekie and Pheobe Gill, however, missed out, meaning British hopes rest on Hodgkinson alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

Women’s 800m final start time

The women’s 800m final is scheduled to start at 8.47pm BST on Monday 5 August, 2024.

The Stade de France in Paris hosts the event.

How to watch the women’s 800m final today

TV channel: In the UK, the men’s 100m final will be shown live on both BBC One (free-to-air) and Eurosport 1.

Live stream: You can also watch live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, while subscribers can also visit the discovery+ | Paris 2024 app and website.

Live blog: Follow live coverage of the race with Standard Sport’s rolling Olympics blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.