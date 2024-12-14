Women's right activists rally in France ahead of Gisèle Pelicot's rape trial verdict

AVIGNON, France (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday in the southern French town of Avignon ahead of the verdict in a trial in which dozens of men are accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband.

The court is expected to deliver its verdicts by Dec. 20 in the trial of 51 defendants. Last month, prosecutors asked the panel of judges for the maximum possible penalty for aggravated rape — 20 years — against the victim’s now ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, 72.

Gisèle Pelicot, 71, has become an icon for those fighting against sexual violence. She testified during the proceedings about the harrowing events, which have sparked widespread public attention.

Outside the courth, demonstrators held placards with messages such as, “Victims, we believe you, rapists we see you,” and, “Shame changes sides.”

One large banner displayed on a wall read: “Rape has no nationality.” Elsewhere, activists posted notes with “Gentle words for Gisèle” on a fence.

Activist Marine Thebaud, who is a member of the Family Planning association, said: “We hope that justice will be up to the acts committed against Gisèle, that impunity will end and that people will be punished. We’re here to show support for all victims of patriarchal violence.”

Alain Souberan said he joined the gathering because his partner “is a convinced feminist who sings in the Avignon feminist choir.”

“Personally, I really support this movement. I think men have their place as supporters too,” he said.

The trial, which started in September, has drawn attention beyond France, with Pelicot’s courage in facing her accusers transforming her into a symbol for victims of sexual violence.

Associated Press, The Associated Press