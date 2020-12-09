Women's Hall of Fame honours Aretha Franklin, Morrison, Lacks

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Thursday as part of a posthumous class of Black honorees that also includes Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in biomedical research; Barbara Hillary, the first Black woman to travel to both the North and South Poles, and civil rights activists Barbara Rose Johns Powell and Mary Church Terrell.

The evening ceremony will be the first in a series of planned virtual inductions meant to correct a lack of diversity among honorees, hall officials said in a news release.

“In order to openly acknowledge and amend the disparities within the nomination pool, the virtual induction series will recognize and induct other marginalized women of achievement including those from the Latinx, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ+ sisterhoods, as well as additional Black women,” it said.

The National Women's Hall of Fame was founded in 1969 in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention.

Franklin had dozens of hits over a half-century and her signature song, “Respect,” has stood as a cultural icon. She won 18 Grammy awards and, in 1987, became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit in 2018. She was 76.

Morrison helped raise American multiculturalism to the world stage. She was nearly 40 when her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” was published. After just six novels, Morrison in 1993 became the first Black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, earning praise from the Swedish academy for her “visionary force.”

In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Morrison a Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was 88 years old when she died last year.

The case of Henrietta Lacks was the subject of a bestselling 2010 book and a 2017 HBO film. It began when researchers took a sample of cancer cells without her permission while she was under anesthesia and found they could be grown indefinitely.

The so-called “HeLa” cells became crucial for understanding viruses, cancer treatments, in vitro fertilization and development of vaccines, including the polio vaccine. She died in 1951 at just 31.

The adventurer Hillary became fascinated with travel after retiring from a nursing career. She was 75 years old when she became the first Black woman to set foot on the North Pole, and stood on the South Pole five years later. She died at 88 in 2019.

Johns Powell was 16 years old in 1951, when she led a student strike for equal education at R.R. Moton High School in Farmville, Virginia. The students' cause gained the support of NAACP lawyers, who filed a lawsuit that would become one of the five cases that the U.S. Supreme Court reviewed in Brown v. Board of Education. The high court's landmark 1954 decision declared “separate but equal” public schools unconstitutional.

Johns Powell died at 56 in 1991.

Born during the Civil War, Terrell was a dedicated suffragist whose civil rights activism continued up until her death in 1954 at the age of 90.

Terrell was the first Black woman in the United States appointed to the school board of a major city, the District of Columbia. She was a founding member and the first president of the National Association of Colored Women and was a charter member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Colored Women's League of Washington.

The Associated Press

  • B.C. premier says nearly 4,000 high-risk people to be vaccinated next week

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which the provincial health officer and health minister say is the "start of encouraging trends" in the progression of the virus.However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix say the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to serious illness are still high, requiring health orders and restrictions to stay in place.They say 352 people with the illness are being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care.Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province.Premier John Horgan says on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week.Henry is set to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday."Let's make the coming weeks our 'winter break' by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts," Henry and Dix say in a joint statement.The province also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Dec. 22, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response.Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth says that while most people continue to follow provincial orders, the government will not hesitate to take further action against those who put the lives of others at risk."The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety," he says in a news release.The ministry says 36 tickets for $2,300 have been issued to owners or organizers contravening Henry's order on gatherings and events. It says 16 tickets for that amount have been handed out to those in violation of an order pertaining to premises serving food and alcohol. Another 142 people have received tickets for $230 fines for refusing to comply with directions from police officers.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Border officer 'went white' after realizing he lost Meng Wanzhou passcodes, his boss testifies

    The Canada Border Service Agency's Vancouver airport chief recalled in vivid detail Tuesday the moment that one of her officers realized he had likely given the RCMP the passcodes to Meng Wanzhou's phones in breach of agency protocols.Nicole Goodman testified in B.C. Supreme Court that she called a meeting a few days after the Huawei executive's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018, to go over the CBSA's role in the case.One of her chief concerns was about information sharing. And she noticed a sudden change in border services officer Scott Kirkland."While I was having that discussion I remember it vividly because BSO Kirkland — we were at a boardroom table and he was directly across from me — and as I was having that discussion with the team, I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," Goodman said."It's like he had an epiphany that he had this piece of paper that had Ms. Meng's passwords on it, and he doesn't know where it is."'Heart-wrenching' mistakeGoodman is one of at least 10 CBSA and RCMP officers expected to testify at Meng's extradition proceedings in relation to her arrest.The 48-year-old chief financial officer is charged with fraud for allegedly lying to an HSBC executive about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.Prosecutors claim that by relying on Meng's assurances to continue a financial relationship with the Chinese telecommunications giant, HSBC was placed at risk of loss and prosecution.Meng's lawyers claim the CBSA and RCMP were directed by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to gather information in violation of Meng's rights, by having CBSA officers question her without a lawyer and pass information on to the FBI.Kirkland has already testified about asking Meng for her passcodes and then handing them to the RCMP along with the rest of her luggage after police arrested her following nearly three hours in CBSA custody. Kirkland said it was a "heart-wrenching" mistake.'Not our practice'In direct examination by the Crown, Goodman said she had no doubt Kirkland was telling the truth."One hundred per cent accidental," Goodman said.She said she was certain "first of all because of his reaction. And second because that's not our practice."Goodman said that in the days after Meng's arrest, she was in contact with an FBI legal attaché who was seeking a copy of the CBSA's customs examination and Meng's travel records in advance of a bail hearing.She said he was "very persistent" and claimed that he had authority under a memorandum of understanding that governs information sharing between agencies. But Goodman said she needed to check with the CBSA's own people."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information that they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else," she said."And I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people, that maybe somebody might give you information if they're not familiar with the case."No mention of rumoured dealGoodman is the second witness to appear in the extradition proceedings since the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported last week that Meng is in negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the case through some type of admission of wrongdoing.According to the reports, which the CBC has not independently verified, the deal would see Meng reach a deferred prosecution agreement to either defer the charges or drop them at a later point.Meng has denied the charges against her and has reportedly balked at the proposed deal so far.In the meantime, the Canadian court process continues to play out with the defence gathering evidence to use at a hearing next spring when they will argue that the case should be tossed because of a series of rights violations — including the allegations around Meng's arrest.The defence team also claims Meng is being used as a bargaining chip in a trade war between the U.S. and China and that the U.S. misled Canada about the strength of the case.There has been no reference to the rumoured deal in the court, and neither Meng nor her lawyers have offered any comment.Meng is living under a form of a house arrest that sees her wear a GPS monitoring bracelet on her ankle. She was released on $10-million bail in the days after her arrest.

  • Pandemic prompts cancellation of Alaskan holiday tradition

    JUNEAU, Alaska — The traditional holiday open house at the governor's mansion in Juneau won't be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday.Spokesperson Jeff Turner, by email, said the pandemic “has fundamentally changed how Alaskans will observe the holidays. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community of Juneau, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s holiday open house.”The mansion in years past has opened to the public for the event, with the governor, and often the lieutenant governor, and their spouses greeting people as they file through the decorated house en route to a room filled with cookies and other treats.The holiday-season tradition began in 1913 and was held every year except for two years during World War II, the governor's office has said.Dunleavy last month asked Alaskans to “consider celebrating differently” during the holidays.The state has reported more than 36,700 resident cases of COVID-19, and 145 related deaths. The state health department said Monday an earlier reported backlog of 1,600 cases has been added to a public online dashboard.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.The Associated Press

  • Oromocto students walk out of classes to protest "daily" acts of racism

    Students marched out of their classes at OHS on Tuesday afternoon to protest the racism Black students and other students of colour are dealing with at the school.Nearly 150 students gathered in a field where they took in speeches, poems, and personal experiences from classmates about the racist behaviours they've been enduring. "Like calling me a monkey, calling me the N-word, asking to touch my hair," said Kalkidan Burke, grade 12 student and OHS student president. "The asking to touch my hair, those would be coming from the teachers as well." "I've been called the N-word obviously, I've been called a monkey, many racial terms that shouldn't be used by anybody," said Emmanuelle Jackson, another grade 12 student. "I've been told my skin is dirty." "Are you the one who eats cats and dogs? Will your parents beat you if you don't get an A?" said Hannah Burke, also in grade 12. "These words are a part of me now." "I have never in my 17 years of life been proud to be Chinese," she said, "I have never felt that I belong at OHS or the Oromocto community." Students who spoke at the rally say the racism they experience isn't just a few incidents. It's a daily occurrence. And they feel administration isn't doing enough to combat racist behaviours. Administration responsePrincipal Kevin Inch was at the protest, along with a few other administrative staff. He says he understands that students are frustrated to see racist acts going undisciplined. "We try to be fair and just in all occurrences in whatever the infraction may be in the school," said Inch.Inch says he and the administration has been working with the school's Black history committee to deal with systemic racism and improve education on race issues for both students and staff. Inch points to school assemblies and guest speakers as part of a continuing process to combat racist behaviours. Allies needed Another criticism from OHS students has been the lack of action from their fellow classmates to combat what is happening in the school. "We need more allies," said Taylor Carr, a grade 12 student. "We need more white people speaking up about this issue. It is not the responsibility of the Black students in this school to be solving all of the problems that we have here." "What I really want to see change is your actions you do in the school," said Kalkidan Burke. "I want to see students standing up against racism when they see it."

  • Georgia secretary of state wins praise from Schwarzenegger

    ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state has received death threats over his handling of last month’s election, but he's found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger. “We are big admirers of yours, and you will go down in history for being a good guy, a good public servant,” the actor and former California governor told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on a Zoom call Tuesday. The call was organized by the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The institute promotes post-partisanship and urges leaders to put policy over politics, according to its website. Schwarzenegger explained to Raffensperger that the institute plans to bestow Democracy Action Hero awards next week over Zoom. “I just want to ask you if you would be kind enough to accept one of those awards that we are giving out because it is only for Democracy Action Heroes and you are a Democracy Action Hero, so we would love to give you that award,” Schwarzenegger said. “Thank you very much. Yes, I will accept,” Raffensperger said. “Governor, honestly, we’re just trying to run an election, just follow the process, follow the law. We didn’t set out to earn any awards.” Raffensperger, a Republican, has repeatedly been criticized by President Donald Trump for his handling of the election since Democrat Joe Biden won the state. Raffensperger has said he and his family have received death threats and police were stationed at his home. Gabriel Sterling, a top official in Raffensperger’s office, made national headlines last week when he called on the president to condemn the ugly rhetoric surrounding the election and the violent threats that have resulted. Raffensperger on Monday recertified the results of the state's presidential race after a recount requested by Trump affirmed Biden's win by a margin of just under 12,000 votes. Schwarzenegger told Raffensperger that his institute focuses on improving the system — working on getting people out to vote, increasing the number of polling sites and fighting voter suppression and gerrymandering. In September, it launched a program to provide nonpartisan grants to state and local election officials to reopen polling stations that were closed because of a lack of funding. The institute has received more requests for polling centre grants from Georgia than from any other state and has invested $1.4 million in grants for polling sites in the state, Schwarzenegger said. He thanked Raffensperger for not standing in the way of opening more polling sites, saying election officials in some states have rejected their efforts. “I’m watching now for how you’re standing up for the voters to count the votes the right way, not let yourself be persuaded by other forces to change anything,” Schwarzenegger said. “It just again proves what great of a public servant that you are, rather than a party servant.” Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

  • San Francisco nixes cigarette smoking ban in apartments

    SAN FRANCISCO — An ordinance to ban cigarette smoking in San Francisco apartments failed to get a second vote from supervisors Tuesday, meaning the proposal is dead for now. Supervisors last week approved the measure, saying that non-smoking residents living in cramped apartment buildings should be free from secondhand smoke. The measure carved out an exemption for marijuana, which cannot be smoked in public spaces. The legislation required two separate votes, and Tuesday's yes vote was considered a given. But Supervisor Aaron Peskin on Tuesday requested the proposal be sent back to committee, saying that he had heard from long-time, low-income tenants and worried about the ban's impact. The motion passed 6-5. Last week, supervisors voted 10-1 to approve the ban, with Supervisor Dean Preston the sole no vote. He said the proposal would most likely have a negative impact on long-term tenants who signed leases before landlords began banning indoor smoking. Those against the ban argued that it infringed on their rights inside their homes. Two of the proposal's chief supporters, Norman Yee and Sandra Lee Fewer, are not returning to the Board of Supervisors next year. The Associated Press

  • Canadian detainees in China in good mental and physical state - envoy

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawa's ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in early December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

  • Wrap a door, cram a cruiser: How Terracites can donate this holiday season

    The holiday season is underway, and there are several ways people in the Terrace community can share in the spirit of giving. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has modified her COVID-19 restrictions to allow drop-off donations and gift events. The Ksan Society and the Terrace Salvation Army are facilitating the Terrace Churches’ Toy drive until Dec. 11. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Zion Baptist Church at 2911 Sparks St. Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon or the Salvation Army during business hours. Contact Brad Reid at brad@zionbaptist.ca to designate an alternate drop off location and time. The Terrace Women’s Resource Centre Society (TWRCS) is seeking new hygiene products and small gifts for women at the Ksan Transition House. People can also donate colouring books and craft supplies for children. Donations can be dropped off at 4553 Park Ave. Email equity@twrc.ca or call (250) 638-0228 for more information. Terraceview Lodge is seeking donations to “wrap a door for Christmas.” The R.E.M Lee Hospital Foundation is receiving the funds which will go towards door wraps that cover the standard beige doors at the lodge and simulate a colourful front door that matches the “unique and vibrant personalities of the people living in these rooms.” Twenty-seven doors have already been wrapped, with 72 remaining. Each fire retardant door wrap costs $400. According to a Terraceview Lodge brochure, “These door wraps not only look amazing, they also provide way-finding cues for those who find it difficult to remember where their room is.” The Terrace Christmas Pyjama Drive has started taking donations of pyjamas for children in need. Drop off a new pair of pyjamas sized between newborn and age 16 at Terrace Totem Ford, Terrace Toyota or All Seasons Source for Sports. The pyjamas will be distributed by Ksan Society and the Kermode Friendship Society. Last year 105 pairs of pyjamas were donated. This year is Terrace RCMP’s tenth annual Cram-A-Cruiser event in partnership with Safeway and Save-On-Foods. This years’ event will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of collecting physical food items, the RCMP is asking for monetary donations. On Saturday, Dec. 12, members of the community can donate at Safeway and Save-On-Foods between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Past Cram-A-Cruiser events have collected up to 5,500 pounds of food for the Terrace Food Bank.Ben Bogstie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Interior News

  • California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

    LOS ANGELES — California's top health official on Tuesday said coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and that everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said the roughly 23,000 new virus cases reported Tuesday include test results from over the weekend and that these tend to skew lower. He urged California's 40 million residents to stay home wherever possible and said he doesn't believe the state has reached a peak in the virus surge that began in October.“The fact is that transmission is now so widespread across our state that most all non-essential activities create a serious risk for transmission,” Ghaly told reporters.The warning comes as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to millions of residents in two major regions of the state asking them to stay home except for essential activities. The blast — which also urged people to wear masks and physically distance — was sent to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region by California's Office of Emergency Services.Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after the capacity of hospital intensive care units dropped below 15%. The regions will be eligible to emerge from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to that threshold, the emergency services office said.Meanwhile, three counties northwest of Los Angeles said they plan to seek state approval to separate themselves from the Southern California region if their collective ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks. At that point, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties said they would ask to be assessed on the tri-county ICU capacity and not the overall ICU capacity for the sprawling Southern California region.But Ghaly said he had no plans to break up any of the regions and that these were created in line with pre-existing groupings used by local public health officials. The goal is to be able to relieve any sudden increase pressure on an intensive care unit by moving patients within a region, he said.California's 7-day average for new daily virus cases has doubled over the past two weeks, while the positivity rate jumped 55 per cent, Ghaly said. Hospitalizations rose 70 per cent over the same period with pressure mounting on intensive care units that rely on specialized staff to make life-saving decisions for coronavirus and non-virus patients, he said.Amid the recent surge in virus cases, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last week divided the state into five regions and said his administration would use intensive care unit capacity in each one as a trigger for widespread closures.That trigger was met this weekend in the two regions and five Bay Area counties that adopted the measures as a precaution, putting the vast majority of the state's residents under stay-at-home-orders. The move has been decried by many small business owners and residents weary of the pandemic.The Southern California region includes Los Angeles County, where public health officials say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed all-time highs every day since Dec. 1.While gatherings are banned in Los Angeles County under public health orders, 158 people were arrested at an illegal house party Saturday, the Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently said since March he focused on educating people about virus-related restrictions but now will crack down on “super-spreader events.”The Associated Press

  • B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday to a lawyer he credited with reforming Canada's legal landscape and fighting for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime.David Eby said the death of Joseph Arvay, 71, who successfully argued constitutional cases supporting same-sex marriage benefits, LGBTQ rights and the right to assisted dying, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled.Eby told the legislature Arvay revolutionized a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guaranteeing equality to all Canadians with successful cases in the Supreme Court of Canada on book censorship and the right to assisted death."He was unapologetic and unafraid on asserting the rights of even unpopular groups at the time," said Eby. "He dramatically reformed the legal landscape in Canada. I am so grateful for the chance to know him. I am so grateful for his work promoting the rights of all Canadians."Among Arvay's most recent cases was his appearance in Federal Court on behalf of 15 young people seeking to compel Ottawa to develop a climate recovery plan based on science.Earlier this year, Arvay was in the B.C. Supreme Court representing Canadian Doctors for Medicare, the B.C. Health Coalition, two doctors and two patients in a long-running legal battle over public and private health care.Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, told the legislature Arvay was a legal warrior who changed the course of history for many people in Canada who faced discrimination and injustice."Were it not for Joe Arvay, marriage equality in this country would not exist," he said. "Were it not for Joe Arvay, discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in our schools and in our bookstores would have persisted. Were it not for Joe, people suffering with interminable pain would not have been able to avail themselves of medically assisted dying."Rankin said he and Arvay were law partners and friends. He said Arvay appeared at the Supreme Court of Canada more than 75 times."He was like a brother to me," said Rankin. "He was the bravest person I ever knew and he made all of us better for having lived in our world."A profile of Arvay on his law firm's website says he held law degrees from Western University in London, Ont., and Harvard.When he was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, the citation mentioned that he often took on the landmark cases he was known for on a pro bono basis. "With keen legal acumen and dedication to social justice, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the interpretation of the law on matters of civil rights and liberties."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • AP source: NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on

    NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year's Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer., said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks between union and the league are private.The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.“We are certainly continuing to work through all the issues we would need to resolve to start a season,” Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly said.The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward, though Commissioner Gary Bettman last week warned that the long-established 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue could mean players paying owners back in the future.Players, however, did not want to renegotiate a deal that’s only a few months old.The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs. While a one-time all-Canadian division is expected to solve the problem of cross-border travel, it’s still not immediately clear how the 24 U.S.-based teams will be aligned or how many of the 31 will be able to play in their own arenas.Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said on the Fox Business Network on Monday he expects his team and others to be in their own buildings, though likely without fans.The league’s Board of Governors must approve any plan, including realignment.___AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed.The Associated Press

  • Pandemic highlights need for internet equality, First Nations chief says

    TORONTO — The pandemic's widespread impact on Canadian business has made it easier to illustrate how important it is for Indigenous communities to have access to good high-speed communications, a First Nations chief from British Columbia's Interior region said Tuesday at a virtual event. Chief Willie Sellars from Williams Lake First Nation, about 550 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, said artisans in his community have turned to digital applications such as TikTok and Facebook to promote their products while physical marketplaces are closed due to public health restrictions.But he said faster, more reliable internet can't come quickly enough for businesses based outside major urban centres because "I know how much it has changed the trajectory of our community.""It's opening up this whole other world for individuals to ... market themselves in a way that wasn't the norm before and wasn't the norm when we had a dial-up connection," Sellars said.He said the business growth could be repeated by Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in rural and remote areas, but only if they have reliable and fast connectivity.Carol Anne Hilton, founder and CEO of the Indigenomics Institute, agreed that a number of digital platforms have emerged or advanced because of COVID's challenges including the Shopfirstnations.com portal that acts as a gateway between customers and Indigenous businesses.But there is a lack of good data about Indigenous entrepreneurs and Indigenous economic growth, she said.Sellars said that his community — which is a regional hub — is fortunate to have better access to higher-speed communications than other First Nations in the surrounding area.High-speed wireless and internet connectivity has allowed Williams Lake to provide services to its members and the many businesses it owns and runs as an Indigenous government, he said.The remarks came during a panel discussion hosted by the Logic to discuss internet connectivity for Indigenous communities in British Columbia.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.David Paddon, The Canadian Press

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    WASHINGTON — The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment.In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation. He also ordered a separate probe into staffing and procedures at the base's Criminal Investigation Command unit, which is responsible for investigating crimes on Fort Hood.The actions come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen was missing for about two months before her remains were found.Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, McCarthy said based on an independent panel's review, he concluded that the issues at Fort Hood, including major flaws in the response to sexual assault and harassment, “are directly related to leadership failures.” He said he was gravely disappointed in the commanders there, adding, “without leadership, systems don’t matter.”Gen. James McConville, the chief of staff of the Army, told reporters that he spoke to Guillen’s mother on Tuesday morning and told her, “We are holding leaders accountable, and we will fix this.”Gloria Guillen, Vanessa's mother, said during an emotional press conference in Houston that she spoke with McCarthy and told him the administrative actions were a step in the right direction, but she wanted to see those who had failed her daughter serve jail time.“Nothing is going to take away the pain I feel as her mother all day and all night,” Guillen said in Spanish through tears.Natalie Khawam, the Guillens' attorney, said Criminal Investigation Command (known as CID) officers were among those fired or suspended Tuesday. The panel found that Fort Hood was used as a training ground for new CID officers, and there was a lot of turnover and many of the officers were inexperienced and overassigned.McCarthy also ordered a new Army policy that changes how commanders deal with missing soldiers. The panel found there were no detailed procedures for what commanders of small units should do if a soldier is missing, but not necessarily AWOL, or absent without leave. The new policy requires leaders to list service members as absent-unknown for up to 48 hours and to do everything they can to locate the soldier to determine if the absence is voluntary before declaring anyone AWOL.The firings include Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Col. Ralph Overland, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and his Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp. Among those suspended were Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.The Army did not provide the names of the other lower-ranking soldiers who face possible discipline.The base commander, Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action. Asked about that, McConville said White was deployed to Iraq as the commander there for much of the year so wasn't at the base. “Leadership is about presence,” said McConville.Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Efflandt’s move was paused while the team of independent investigators conducted its probe into whether leadership failures contributed to the killings of several people, including Guillen, and who should be held accountable.Army leaders and members of the independent panel acknowledged that the death of Guillen, 20, earlier this year was a catalyst for a deeper look into what have been longstanding crime and other problems at the base.According to investigators, Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. Her family has said Robinson sexually harassed her, though the Army has said there is no evidence supporting that claim.Also in July, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found near a reservoir by Fort Hood. And in June, officials discovered the remains of another missing soldier, Gregory Morales, about 10 miles from that lake.The five-member panel spent three weeks at Fort Hood and conducted more than 2,500 interviews, including 647 in person. More than 500 of those were with female soldiers. They also collected more than 31,000 responses to a sexual assault and harassment survey. They said they found a deep dissatisfaction with the sexual assault and harassment reporting and response program.They said female soldiers told them they were afraid of retaliation for complaints, including fears they would be moved to other jobs, their confidentiality would be compromised and their careers would be derailed. They also complained about long delays in investigations, and many said they didn't report incidents of sexual assault or harassment due to lack of confidence in the program.Panel member Carrie Ricci, a retired member of the Army's Judge Advocate General’s Corp who served for three years at Fort Hood, had a message to the female soldiers there. “I want them to know we believe you,” she said.Chris Swecker, the committee chairman and retired head of the FBI's criminal investigation division, said the panel concluded there was a significant lack of emphasis on the sexual assault response program, and that, more broadly, Fort Hood has a serious crime problem that largely goes unaddressed. He said commanders are guilty more of “acts of omission” rather than acts of commission.Swecker said there was little visible deterrent or plan to prevent crimes that range from assaults to drug use. Fort Hood, he said, has the highest rate of positive drug tests in the Army.At Fort Hood, White told reporters that the panel's report gave him a “historically unprecedented” granular look at the base's problems, and “what was made abundantly clear is that we have to fix our culture.” He said he will immediately implement some of the report’s suggested actions and has already held two sexual assault review board meetings. He also said he ordered a ”compassion team" to meet with all of the soldiers who were fired or suspended.____Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

  • 'Stronger action:' Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, his province relentlessly pounded by thousands of new COVID-19 cases, has reintroduced strict economic lockdown rules and banned all outdoor social gatherings."If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds, potentially thousands, of Albertans will die," Kenney told a news conference Tuesday."We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen."Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month, its health system bending dangerously under well over 1,000 new cases a day with more than 100 people in intensive care.For days, it has the highest rate of new infections of any province.To combat the crisis, Kenney announced he is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons.Retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor skating rinks and ski hills may remain active.The order comes into effect Sunday.Outdoor social gatherings had been limited to 10 people but are now banned altogether. Fitness activities, such as skating, skiing, or walking, are fine as long as social distance is maintained.Kenney also imposed a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, except for farms.Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings. Kenney had called it unworkable and unnecessary in remote areas and particularly punitive to farmers who already work in socially distanced settings.Existing school rules stay in place: all students in grades 7 through 12 must learn at home while in-class learning continues for those in lower grades.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks, putting them in force through the Christmas season.Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer announced $500 million in supports to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the shutdown.The new rules are similar to orders imposed by Kenney’s government in the spring, except for allowing most retailers to stay open.In recent weeks, as cases rose precipitously, the Opposition NDP and hundreds of physicians and infectious disease specialists argued for a short, severe lockdown of the economy and public events to avoid swamping the health-care system. Kenney had argued for a balance of “lives and livelihoods'' and said throwing thousands of people out of work would make things worse for the economy, community wellness and mental health. NDP Leader Rachel Notley told the house Tuesday that Kenney’s decision cost lives.She later told reporters, after the new measures were announced, that "the premier acted like he didn’t have a choice. But let’s be clear, he has had many choices, many opportunities to act decisively. “But at every turn he failed to make the tough choice that public health expertise and public health evidence clearly pointed to.”Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said he backs the changes.“These restrictions will be tough to bear — more so for vulnerable people in our community and for struggling businesses — but there is provincial, municipal and substantial federal aid available that should allow us all to do the right thing and follow these new public health measures to stop this virus," said Iveson.The City of Calgary, in a news release, said it also supports the new rules.It’s the second time in two weeks that Kenney has introduced new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Nov. 24, the premier introduced rules to keep businesses open but with tighter health restrictions and limits on gatherings.But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced Monday those measures weren't flattening the curve and tougher rules were needed. Alberta reported more than 21,000 active cases on Tuesday with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Daily death counts have been in the double digits for much of the last week. Daily infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.Alberta’s health system has been reassigning patients, staff, wards and spaces to free up more intensive care beds. The province has also consulted with the federal government and the Red Cross on setting up field hospitals to handle patient overflow. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • 'A new movement': Trump's false claims take hold in states

    HOUSTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign to subvert the will of voters and reverse his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward imminent failure — a demonstration of Trump’s power to bend the GOP to his will even as he leaves office.Dozens of state lawmakers, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Trump’s false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results. None of the moves have had an impact on the election results — and even Republican governors have certified Biden’s win. Still, activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era conservative politics.“I definitely see a brand new movement taking shape,” said Monica Boyer, a former lobbyist in Indiana and early national voice of the tea party movement. “Was this election stolen? I don’t know. But people have the right to know.”Signs of the power of that burgeoning political force have been building: In Pennsylvania, 64 Republican lawmakers — including leadership — have signed a statement urging members of Congress to block the state's electoral votes from being cast for Biden. In Texas, the state's Republican attorney general has filed a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court demanding that other states' Electoral College votes be invalidated.Even in liberal Massachusetts, five GOP candidates who lost their races filed a federal lawsuit Monday trying to decertify the state’s election results, recycling claims about irregularities and voting machines.Meanwhile, lawmakers in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia all hosted meetings with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani where they allowed hourslong airing of grievances over the election as the states certified results for Biden.To be sure, such efforts have done more to build political support than overturn results. Trump and his allies have lost more than 40 times in federal and state courts. Tuesday is “Safe Harbor Day,” the federal deadline for Congress to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Biden has already secured the 270 electors needed to win.Meanwhile, Trump's attempts to personally persuade GOP lawmakers, governors and state election officials to intervene have failed.The president reached out twice last week to Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, a Republican, to press the state’s legislature to replace the electors for Biden with those loyal to Trump. Cutler told him state law prevented such a move, according to a spokesman.Still, Trump has succeeded in using his unfounded grievances to build political power. The president has already raised more than $170 million since losing to Biden, requesting donations for an “election defence fund.” Most of that will become seed money for his post-presidency political career, going to a Trump-founded political action committee called Save America.The president has shown he's willing to attack state Republicans who don't back his cause. Trump tweeted Monday that Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who had worried publicly about the spread of election misinformation, was “too dumb or corrupt to recognize massive evidence of fraud" and said he should be replaced.Duncan replied Tuesday: “Thank you for 4 years of conservative leadership,” adding that Trump had proven that a “business minded outsider can be effective in DC.”Some Republican groups, including state GOP committees, have grabbed hold of the Trump team's claims with both hands.The Arizona Republican Party late Monday appeared to ask supporters to consider dying to keep Trump in office. The state party's official Twitter account retweeted conservative activist Ali Alexander's pledge that he was “willing to give my life for this fight."“He is. Are you?” the Arizona GOP added.Some Republicans have spoken out against Trump's fight to subvert the results. “It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania told the Philadelphia Inquirer. Toomey has said he does not plan to run for reelection in 2022.Many of those seeking a political future in the Republican Party have been far more careful in their criticism. Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler this week repeatedly refused to acknowledge Biden's win, as she hopes to persuade Trump supporters to support her in her January runoff election.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, filed his lawsuit as he is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly using his office to help a wealthy donor, and while the president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office.Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. The lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Dale Carpenter, a law professor at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, noted that Texas typically files federal cases with a coalition of other states but in this case was alone. Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins did not sign the petition, which is also rare for a state filing to the U.S. Supreme Court.“I do not believe this effort will be successful. In fact, I’m certain it will not be,” Carpenter said. “But the fact that it was even attempted is an indicator of some degree of erosion of our norms of politics.”Trump celebrated the lawsuit Tuesday, tweeting thanks to Texas for "COURAGE & BRILLIANCE!”___Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press journalists Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston; and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.Nomaan Merchant And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

  • Long-term care homes gaining knowledge as pandemic presses on

    Some long-term care homes on P.E.I. say they're continuing to gain valuable COVID-19 knowledge as the year draws to a close.P.E.I. has been implementing and lifting restrictions on care homes as needed since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Restrictions were added Sunday when the province announced its "circuit breaker" measures to stop the spread of coronavirus."There have been significant changes since March," said Lindsay Dickieson, administrator of the Mount Continuing Care Community."We didn't know a lot about COVID-19 at that time. It was a full lockdown. There were no visitors, no partners in care allowed. The term partner in care really hadn't even been coined yet."Today, Dickieson said the facility has operational plans and close points of contact at the Chief Public Health Office."We have a lot more knowledge about COVID-19," she said. "We know what PPE we need to wear. We know that we need to do our screening every day. And we have testing sites set up that have very quick turnaround times."'Quite a challenge'Currently, residents in P.E.I.'s facilities can only have one partner in care, which is a person close to them, like a family member, who helps to care for their basic needs. Before the "circuit breaker," residents had three partners in care, but could only visit one at a time.Visitation restrictions had eased in November, and were almost immediately tightened with cases climbing across the Atlantic region, leading to the suspension of the bubble."This whole pandemic has been quite a challenge and quite a difference from, kind of, our old normal," said Krystin Mann, the resident care co-ordinator at Whisperwood Villa."People have kind of gotten used to and are expecting these increased restrictions, but I mean, that doesn't really make it any easier … they're losing out on that social interaction that they were able to have before."> It is very upsetting because it's the time of year where we tend to see an increase in the number of visitors for the residents. — Lindsay Dickieson, The MountSome rules, like the limitation on partners in care, are laid out in the public health order or in documents provided to the homes from the Chief Public Health Office. Others restrictions are left to the discretion of the facilities. At Whisperwood, staff are also asking that no takeout food come into the home after cases were linked to fast food restaurants."Before we were having a dining room with residents that were socially distanced, the same thing with activities," Mann said. "Residents are getting tray service to their rooms and activities right now are one-on-one on the units."Residents at Whisperwood also cannot leave the facility under the new restrictions, unless it's for a scheduled appointment.Dickieson said the changes have also been challenging for residents at the Mount."Some are able to accept this information and they understand that it is for everybody's safety, including their own," she said."For others, it is very upsetting because it's the time of year where we tend to see an increase in the number of visitors for the residents and something to look forward to around the holidays. That has changed."Vaccine as a beaconBoth Dickieson and Mann said the promise of a vaccine offers a glimmer of hope. On Tuesday, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive as soon as next week with priority going to four groups, including adults over 70 and residents and staff in congregate living settings that provide care for seniors."We are on the final homestretch, even though it is still going to be some time yet before everybody gets vaccinated," Dickieson said."That is one thing for us to all look forward to."More from CBC P.E.I.

  • 'I had to prove myself': Sask. woman makes firefighting history

    More than 20 years after she became the longest-serving woman in her firehall, Michelle Vandevord of Muskoday First Nation is the first female president of the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada (AFAC). In an interview, Vandevord spoke about taking on the new role this summer and her plans to prioritize prevention and tackle gaps facing First Nations fire services. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Q: Why did you become a firefighter? A: I had a friend, Randy Bair, who shoulder tapped me and said, "Hey, you should come to the meeting." It was all males at that time. I got pushed harder, I feel like, and I even admit that to this day. I made a point of just sticking it out. And I loved it. I instantly just really wanted to help in my community. It was something brought down to me from my grandmothers. (Volunteering) was close to my heart. It being a small community, most of the people in the fire department were family or close friends. A lot of it was just cousins ragging each other. I remember on my first meeting them saying, "Boys, we have a girl here now, so you're going to have to close the bathroom door." I had to prove myself just like anybody else did. If one of the boys were bringing one of the bigger (men) down the ladder, I was doing the same thing. Q: How did your experience shape your priorities in AFAC? A: It all comes back to our housing. We know housing is inadequate and we have overcrowding. On reserve, when (Ottawa) is allocating funding, a lot of that funding is directed to certain programs (like health and education). (For fire protection,) each First Nation community has the ability to use that money any ... way they want. It's never been specific to fire services on reserve. Let's say you don't have a fire department; (it) may be going to help with housing or needs with the health sector. One huge thing I would love to see changed is having those fire dollars specific to fire prevention on reserve. We'd see a huge decrease in fires. There (also) hasn't been fire stats or data compiled by Indigenous Services Canada since 2010, which is a huge gap. If you have a fire, what do you with that information? It just sits at the firehall or sits in the community. Q: What's your advice to young women who are aspiring firefighters? A: When I first joined, I remember there might have been one other female within all the departments of Saskatchewan in fire training. In the next years, there'd be a few more. Now I know there's some fire departments where it's almost (at parity). Watching that over the years really uplifts my heart, to see more girls getting into it. The same advice (is what I give) my own daughters their whole lives: You can do and be anything you want. That goes for anything in your life.Nick Pearce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • Nurse who left Amber Athwal alone can never practise again, tribunal rules

    The woman who was on duty when a little girl went into cardiac arrest following dental surgery four years ago will never be allowed to practise nursing again. Tasneem Ali was was found guilty of professional misconduct on Tuesday by the College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CARNA). Amber Athwal was four years old when she went to Dr. William Mather's dental office in downtown Edmonton with her father on Sept. 7, 2016. After the surgery, Amber was supposed to be closely monitored by Ali. According to an agreed statement of facts entered at the CARNA hearing Tuesday morning, the nurse failed to appropriately monitor the little girl during recovery from general anesthetic and failed to stay with her at all times. The four-year-old suffered permanent brain damage because of oxygen deprivation  "Leaving a room for even a few seconds in the context of a patient recovering from surgery and anesthesia is very, very grave," hearing lawyer Vita Wensel told the panel. "Then when an emergency arose, there were further errors in her response."  Ali admits she did not correctly perform CPR on Amber, failed to call for a defibrillator when the child was discovered unresponsive and did not call 911.  Testifying at the dentist's disciplinary hearing two years ago, Ali insisted she only stepped out of the recovery room briefly and the medical crisis happened suddenly while she was in the room.  Her version of events was disputed by a medical expert who testified Amber might have been left alone for as long as seven minutes in the recovery room before she went into cardiac arrest.  Mather was found guilty of unprofessional conduct and subsequently settled a $26.5-million lawsuit with the family. The terms of the settlement are sealed. Ali did not address Tuesday's hearing but attended the virtual tribunal by camera. "Ms. Ali is a mother and a grandmother," her lawyer Erin Runnalls told the panel. "This was a devastating, isolated incident the way in which the dental practice was set up that led to an unsafe situation for her to practise in." Her client, she said, "has acknowledged and accepted responsibility for her role."  Ali was 66 at the time and had been a practising nurse for 29 years with no previous disciplinary problems.  Amber's father, who filed a complaint with CARNA and insisted it go to a hearing, noted that Ali has never apologized to his family. "It took more than four years for this decision to come, but still we are glad that CARNA is taking this incident very seriously," Raman Athwal told CBC News. "Our family is owed at least an apology or regret from her."  The long road to recovery  In January 2020, Amber underwent a regenerative stem cell treatment in Thailand.  "Three or four months after the treatment, she started showing good improvements in memory, in speech, in physical movement," her father said. "She's able to have more control of her body now."  The treatment was expensive, he said, but nothing is more important than getting Amber well again.  "We need our child back," he said. "That's the main motive." Raman Athwal said the neurologist is encouraged by Amber's progress and wants them to go back for another treatment next year. Amber spends her days doing online Grade 3 studies at home.  "Amber is doing great," her father said. "She's in high spirits. She's a fighter."

  • ‘The Job of the City is to Get People Shelter, Not Take It Away’

    Vancouver’s mayor says city sanitation workers are not supposed to be throwing homeless people’s tents away, but the union that represents  the employees says workers need clearer direction from the city if  things are going to change. “The job of the city is to get people shelter, not to take it away,” Mayor Kennedy Stewart told The Tyee. “I know that senior staff are looking into  this and I’ll be following up with them first of all to see the rate at  which this occurs, and secondly what we can do to make sure this doesn’t  happen again.” On Nov. 26, The Tyee reported on one man’s experience having his tent and everything in it taken away after city workers told him to move his stuff. Bill S. was able to find a  replacement sleeping bag, but no tent — so the next night he woke up in  the middle of a puddle when the makeshift shelter he’d tried to  construct failed to keep the rain out. Sarah Blyth, the founder of  the Overdose Prevention Society in the Downtown Eastside, told The Tyee  what happened to Bill wasn’t really news, because city workers take  away homeless people’s belongings all the time. Andrew Ledger, the president of the union  that represents city sanitation workers, agreed that the situation isn’t  ideal, but he said workers are acting at the direction of the city. “I wouldn’t say we’re forcibly removing  things, that’s not the case, but it’s not just unwanted debris that gets  removed,” Ledger, the president of CUPE 1004, previously told The Tyee. “It could be someone’s life in a shopping  cart that they’ve left somewhere, and all of a sudden it gets removed —  those are the instructions that our members are given.” Considering that there are fewer places for  homeless people to go because of COVID-19 restrictions, Ledger said it  was “questionable” for the city to continue enforcing its bylaws against  people who are homeless. After The Tyee published the story, city  councillors Christine Boyle and Jean Swanson contacted Ledger, and  deputy city manager Paul Mochrie also got in touch. “City bylaws are intended to maintain a  safe and accessible path of travel along sidewalks and maintain a  relative level of cleanliness for all residents,” Boyle wrote to The  Tyee in an email.  “Where this comes into direct conflict with  a right and need to have someone sleep, or a compassionate approach to  the belongings of homeless neighbours, we all need to put our heads  together and find the right balance. And to do so in a way that respects  the dignity of those in our city without a home, as well as the dignity  of our hardworking outside staff.” Swanson said she’s asked city staff to come up with some improvements. “I think there are things we can do like  tag tents before they are moved to warn the resident, give receipts for  things that are taken, advertise that you can retrieve stuff and where  to get it,” Swanson wrote in an email to The Tyee, adding that “the real  solution is housing.” Ledger says that if the mayor wants  sanitation workers to change how they do their job, there need to be  different instructions from management. “The instructions that our members get are:  clear debris,” Ledger said. “It doesn’t really stipulate not touching  tents or anything of that nature, so if things are left abandoned,  they’re collected and disposed of.” Ledger suggested adding housing advocacy  workers to the crews that go out — people who could help unhoused people  get connected with shelter and available housing. “That would be a really positive move that  would change the tone of the work that is happening in the Downtown  Eastside,” he said.Jen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee