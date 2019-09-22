Women's World Cup winner Ellis ponders switch to men's game

SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (SEPTEMBER 22, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER UNITED STATES WOMEN'S COACH, JILL ELLIS, SAYING:

"I think that in the men's game there is obviously a lot of differences and a lot of similarities. You know, the financial part is much much bigger I would imagine, in most levels, but you know, the game is the game."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND WOMEN'S MANAGER, PHIL NEVILLE, SAYING:

"I think what we saw in the summer is the most important thing. Regardless of what happened off the field, was the quality we saw on the field, in every single game. I keep hearing things like we have inspired the next generations. I actually disagree: I think we have inspired the older generations, because there are a lot of people that come to me on the streets, from the older generation, that probably were never in favour women' football, or have never supported women's football, that now support it."

STORY: United States women's World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis said on Sunday (September 22) she is not ruling out a switch to the men's game after she stands down from her role next month.

Ellis, who clinched her second World Cup with the win over the Netherlands in July, will take charge of the U.S. team for the final time in a friendly against South Korea in Chicago on October 6.

The 53-year-old said she has not made any decision on her future career path but said she would be looking for a challenge that will motivate her.

If she were to switch away from women's soccer, she would become the highest profile woman coach to a men's team and when asked about the prospect, she did not rule out such a move.

"I think with the men's game, there are lot of differences, a lot of similarities. The financial part is much, much bigger but the game is the game," she said in Milan, venue for Monday's (September 23) FIFA The Best awards.