Who won 2018's Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street vs Emmerdale?

From Digital Spy

The end of another year means yet another big quiz battle between ITV's major soaps – Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern and headed by team captains Jack P Shepherd (Corrie's David Platt) and Mark Charnock (Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle), this year's Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street vs Emmerdale saw tensions run high as the casts of both shows battled to prove who knows their soap best.

In the last few years, the cast of Coronation Street have emerged dominant in the quiz, but this year it was Emmerdale's turn to taste victory.

Sally Ann Matthews and Victoria Ekanoye joined Shepherd on the Corrie team, while Tony Audenshaw and Sandra Marvin made up Charnock's Emmerdale side.

One highlight came during the selfie challenge, when Charnock somehow managed to bump into Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew in Corrie.









The pair took a photo together, and just to rub it in Shepherd's face, Charnock sent the picture to him personally.

And it was ultimately Emmerdale who got the last laugh as the cast narrowly pipped Corrie to this year's title.

Diplomatic in defeat, Corrie's Twitter posted: "Congratulations @emmerdale Thanks for watching everyone - rematch this time next year!?"

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV, while Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

