What would you do if you won the Mega Millions?
The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1.1 million, but what would people do with the winnings? We talked to several metro Detroit lotto players.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now over $1.1 million, but what would people do with the winnings? We talked to several metro Detroit lotto players.
Charlie Angus, a member of the Canadian Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" message for the neighboring nation on Christmas Day.
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
The Shark Tanker even has citizenship.
MOSCOW (AP) — A tightly-scripted meeting of the Russia-dominated economic alliance of several ex-Soviet nations briefly went awry Thursday when two leaders engaged in bickering during a live broadcast of the event.
Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr
Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution.
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has revealed the Democratic Party’s secret weapon in fighting a rearguard action against Donald Trump’s MAGA offensive. The Democrats are holding onto one last hope after a disastrous election in which they lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress. For the past four years, President Joe Biden, Schumer, and his colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been quietly stacking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges knowing t
The family drama surrounding fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad took a new twist Thursday as his wife was reported to be facing a “50/50″ cancer battle. The Daily Telegraph of London reported that Asma al-Assad is “severely ill” from acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer which she had been first reported to have fought in May. Her father had told the Daily Beast Monday that she is “receiving the best treatment possible,” but had not suggested the illness was a significant danger to her survival.
Meek’s professional acting credits date back to 2014, when he starred in the television movie 'The Santa Con,' starring Melissa Joan Hart
"Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments," the singer wrote as he shared a photo of his family's Christmas celebrations
"A few days before his execution, Brandon’s family visited him for the last time. After the visit, Brandon told me there was a hole in the pane of glass. I naively said, 'Oh, so you were able to hold hands?' He explained it was an air hole to speak through, not large enough for hands, 'But,' he said, 'I could smell my mom.'"
"Wearing a pair today is an insult to my a-- and the wallet against it."
The sweet moment took place during the yearly royal outing to Sandringham for a church service
"Most tourists don't understand how dangerous it can be."
"You used to be able to get it all over or buy it frozen, but now I can't find it anywhere."
According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 passengers were Azerbaijani citizens. There were also 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens.
Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period
The actress shares daughters Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21, with longtime husband Chris Henchy
The president-elect referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor" of Canada