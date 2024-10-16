Who won Texas Senate debate? How Cruz vs. Allred played for base voters, sports fans | Opinion

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, left, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, take part in a debate for the U.S. Senate hosted by WFAA on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.

After months of bashing each other at a distance, Ted Cruz and Colin Allred finally brought their U.S. Senate battle to the debate stage Tuesday in the only faceoff of their increasingly bitter campaign.

The debate at WFAA-TV studios in Dallas was a good clash between two candidates who clearly have increasing animosity toward each other — and an understanding that this lone faceoff carried the potential for a game-changing moment in the last three weeks of a close race.

Cruz and his allies have sounded the alarm of a close race in recent days. The senator even complained that national Republicans have not come to his aid the way Senate Democrats have poured money into Texas on Allred’s behalf.

But the fundamentals of the race still favor Cruz. Donald Trump will win the state, although by smaller margins than other recent Republican nominees. Republicans outnumber Democrats, meaning Allred has to find a way to do some of the hardest things in politics: split voters away from their party and get new voters to the polls.

So, did either get that race-altering moment? Probably not. The charges flew fast and furious, and this contest will come down the wire. Here are some winners and losers from the Senate showdown:

WINNERS

Base voters: For those partisans dialed into this race more than your average voter, this debate was like watching your favorite band play the hits. Allred went after Cruz on his Cancun trip during the epic winter storm, his behavior on Jan. 6 and his record on abortion. Cruz hit Allred on illegal immigration, crime, inflation and any other issue in which he could mention Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

Bipartisanship: Even in an era of sharp partisan polarization, both candidates sought to paint themselves as the superior choice for working across the aisle. It’s vital for Allred, especially if he’s to peel off Republicans who might be willing to abandon Cruz but unsure if the Democrat leans too far to the left.

Pocketbook issues: The fast-paced debate got into the top issues, including specific questions on food prices, affordable housing and a sleeper issue for Texas: dramatically rising insurance premiums. Whether voters heard anything that will boost their confidence in the economy or their own finances is a tougher call.

Texas TV stations: Two of the final ads on WFAA (Channel 8) just before the debate started were Allred and Cruz arguing about transgender issues. The race is close and will remain so after this debate, meaning the money will continue to pour into expensive ads in stations all over the state.

LOSERS

Kamala Harris: Cruz clearly wanted to tie Allred to the Democratic nominee and her unpopularity in Texas. Harris came in for criticism on inflation, immigration and Israel, and to hear Cruz tell it, Allred was at her side the whole time.

The kinder, gentler Ted Cruz: The senator has been trying to portray a bipartisan side, and he came out with compliments on Allred’s achievements and an initially conciliatory answer on abortion. But the sharp-edged debater quickly returned, and he went for the jugular on the border, crime and inflation.

Voting records: He voted for this and against that. It’s a time-honored tactic to pick apart a legislative record, but with a 12-year senator and a three-term House member, it’s too much for the average voter to keep track of the back and forth.

Sports metaphors: Has Allred mentioned that he played at Baylor and in the NFL? Just a few times. Cruz tried to use that in an argument against Allred on trans kids in sports, but the Democrat turned it around and said the only position Cruz had played in sports was “left out.” After further review: Flag on the play, fellas.

