'Wonderful' to reopen after crash, says shop owner

The owner of a shop which has been shut for 14 months after a car crashed into its front says it is "wonderful" to be reopening.

A man was banned from driving after crashing into Michael's Workwear on Cricklade Road in Swindon in March 2023.

It caused almost £100,000 of damage.

"I've been in business nearly 40 years. We've been through recessions, Covid, but the last 14 months has been the worst," said Michael Titcombe.

The incident caused structural damage to the building with the front dropping 12.5cm (5ins).

Mr Titcombe was initially told the shop, which is run as a family business, would be closed for three months, but after time more damage was revealed.

It needed almost a complete rebuild.

"It's been very, very stressful," said Mr Titcombe.

But he said they were "really looking forward to seeing all our old customers and any new ones".

He added that the Swindon-based builders had done an "absolutely amazing job".

Michael Titcombe (L) and Luke Webster (R) are "looking forward" to opening the shop doors on Monday morning [BBC]

"We're looking forward to Monday morning at 8.30," said the shop owner.

"I would love to say thanks to all our loyal trade customers that have kept us going.

"Hopefully we can pick the pieces up and run for another 40 years."

The shop stocks clothing like hi-vis jackets and work boots [BBC]

Liam Wells, 31, of The Circle, Swindon, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving, driving uninsured and driving without a licence.

In November he was given a 16-month suspended sentence and was been banned from driving for two years.

