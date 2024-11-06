'You Won't Be Hearing From the Vice-President Tonight': Harris Cancels Howard University Appearance

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris cancelled a planned address at Howard Unicersity in the early hours of November 6, with her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond saying she would address the nation later that day.

The announcement came after the Associated Press called North Carolina for Harris’s opponent, Republic Donald Trump. Credit: KamalaHQ via Storyful

Video Transcript

Good evening, Howard.

Good evening.

Hu I wanna say good evening to all of the Harris campaign.

The campaign family.

Thank you for all that you have done.

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for being believing in the promise of America.

We still have votes to count.

We still have states that have not been called yet.

We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken.

So you won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.

She will be back here tomorrow to address not only the hu family, not only to address her supporters but to address the nation and you may God bless you.

May God keep you and go hate you and go Harris.

Thank you all.