Wood burner and open fire rules come into force

Only Defra-approved appliances or fuel can be used in Reading and Oxford after new regulations came into force [Getty Images]

New restrictions on the use of wood burners and open fires in homes have come into force.

The use of fuel or appliances not approved by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is now banned in Reading and Oxford.

For both areas, fines of up to £300 could be issued to those breaching the regulations.

Both Reading Borough Council and Oxford City Council said the rules were designed to protect the public from microscopic particles that could cause serious health conditions.

In both locations, there will be exceptions for Defra-approved appliances and government-approved fuels.

Outdoor barbecues, chimeneas, garden fireplaces or pizza ovens are also allowed as long as they do not release smoke through the chimney of a building.

Oxford City Council said there was an exemption for moored vessels, including canal boats.

Barbecues are allowed as long as they do not release smoke through the chimney of a buildling [Getty Images]

In Reading, the scheme replaced the 21 existing smoke control areas (SCAs) that already covered about 62% of the town.

A public consultation on creating a borough-wide SCA was conducted in autumn 2023 and Defra approved the scheme in July.

In Oxford, the rules replaced 23 previous SCAs, which covered just under half of the city.

The council's application to expand Oxford's SCA was approved by the government in May.

Smoke control areas: The rules

Wood burners: Can be used if included on the list of exempt appliances, external listed on the Defra website for use within SCAs. Alternatively a non-exempt burner/appliance can be used with a smokeless fuel or authorised fuel

Open fires: Smokeless fuel must be used (anthracite, semi-anthracite, gas, low volatile steam coal), or an authorised fuel listed by Defra

Outdoor barbecues, chimineas, garden fireplaces or pizza ovens: Can be used if they do not release smoke through a chimney of a building

Moored vessels/canal boats: Exempt from the SCA rules

You can follow BBC Berkshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related Links