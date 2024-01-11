As wood burners become yet another victim of class warfare, a confession: I light mine almost every day

'I shutter myself in the sitting room so I don’t have to turn on the heating elsewhere' - Getty

Another week, another avenue of pleasure narrows. A think tank recently recommended that wood stoves come with warning labels, a bit like those on fag packets, from what I can gather, to point out that stoves are polluting smoke bombs, ruining small children’s lungs, threatening the planet and our general wellbeing. ‘Lighting this stove may cause asthma,’ perhaps, or ‘Wood burners may affect sexual performance.’ (Yes, they may improve it, if anything, because what would be lovelier than a quick… Actually, never mind).

This row has been rumbling on for some time but with greater urgency in the past couple of years as energy prices have soared, and more and more people have fallen back on their stoves. I’m always a bit nervous about this debate because installing a stove was the first thing I did when I moved into the coldest house in South London three years ago.

A chap called Gary came over for an inspection of my fireplace, revealed the exciting existence of a website called Stove World, and I duly picked a lovely, glass-fronted ‘panoramic traditional’ stove which Gary installed in my big, draughty sitting room a week later for only a fraction more than the price of a small family car. An investment, I told myself, and so it’s proved: I light the stove almost every day in winter if I’m working from home, shuttering myself in the sitting room so I don’t have to turn on the heating elsewhere. The thermostat may say 14 degrees in my kitchen but it’s toasty upstairs. I can write without my fingers turning blue.

I love it, I turn on my gas boiler less frequently because of it, I like lying on the sofa in the evening reading while the light flickers on the tiled hearth. I’ve even cooked steak on it, which gave me a primeval thrill, although the cavewoman vibe was slightly let down by the surrounding rugs and sofas, and the television bleating something on Netflix. But still, heating and feeding myself from the same energy source was not a skill we covered at boarding school, and I may be jolly useful come the apocalypse (so long as we can still buy fillet from Waitrose).

Wood has, admittedly, become almost as expensive, pound for pound, as frankincense. But that’s alright because every time I go to a posh friend’s house in the country, I load up my boot with the stuff. ‘Please, take as much as you like, we can’t possibly get through it all!’ they crow about their teetering piles of wood chopped down from their vast estates.

Last year, a dear friend’s parents invited me to their house in the Cotswolds and insisted that I take as many logs as I liked from their barn. ‘Honestly, you’d be doing me a favour,’ her father told me. I took this offer very seriously, lowered the back seats and filled the entire space. Imagine Father Christmas’s sleigh but instead of presents he’s carrying logs. That’s what my car looked like. When I came to sell it last year, I motored to the local carwash for a quick hoover first because it looked like I’d been schlepping bodies from forest to forest, hunting for a good place to bury them.

But now wood burners have become yet another victim of class warfare, and critics are claiming they should be banned because they’re mostly used by the wealthy. Or if not banned, then they should come with warning labels. But that’s the beginning, isn’t it? Slap a nanny-ish warning label on something and it makes the later arguments to ban it that much easier. ‘Look, we’ve already said stoves may cause impotence, so why don’t we just get rid of them altogether?’

No matter that all wood-burning stoves sold in this country now have to be Defra-approved, which means they meet the emissions criteria of the Clean Air Act. No matter that plenty of people who aren’t especially wealthy, especially in the countryside, rely on their stoves to keep them warm during weeks like this. I may be the kind of city-dwelling berk who throws another log on in SE19 because I like the crackle it makes, but out in the sticks, it’s less about aesthetics and more about simply keeping one’s extremities from falling off.

Ah, no, so sorry, all those who live in bitterly cold, rural pockets of the country, who may be running low on oil, or not able to top up the oil tank for a few days. Even though you live in a sparsely-populated area where the only creature likely to inhale a single particle from your chimney is a sheep, your wood stove is now an enemy of the state and you may be punished, or fined, for trying to keep yourself alive with it.

A report published late last year, and discussed in The Guardian, declared that wood burners were expensive to run. ‘The study found that when a household used a newly-installed Defra-approved wood burner for 20 per cent of its heat, the yearly cost, including installation, was £2028 to £2204 – 24 per cent more than running a typical gas boiler.’

Yes, I suspect the key phrase there is ‘including installation.’ Take that huge initial cost out and the result might be different, geniuses. Also, I can think of plenty of people in the country who rely on their stove for much more than 20 per cent of their heat. It was a peculiarly urban, finger-wagging way of looking at them.

Air-source heat pumps are the way forward, eco sorts insist, and they may well be. But the only people I can think of with such pumps right now are, guess what, pretty wealthy, because they’re the ones who can afford them, and they often seem to grumble they don’t work. In the meantime, as we all try to work out which bin we put cling film into and do our bit, is it really necessary to expend our emotional energy on debating whether a legitimate source of heat for millions of people across the country needs a silly warning label?

