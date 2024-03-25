Wood Green lorry crash: Woman in her 50s fighting for her life as driver flees scene

The collision happened on the junction of Wood Green High Street and Bounds Green Road (Google Maps)

A woman in her 50s is fighting for her life after being hit by a lorry in north London early in the hours of Monday.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two lorries at the junction of Bounds Green Road and Wood Green High Road at 12.25am.

Another pedestrian who was also involved in the collision, a woman in her 60s, was assessed as having non-life-threatening or life-changing wounds, said police.

Officers are searching for the driver of one of the lorries which did not stop at the scene.

The driver of the other lorry did stop at the scene, said police, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Road closures are in place and there is disruption in the area.

Any witnesses are being asked to call 101, quoting the reference CAD 3125/25Mar.