Woodland small business down thousands of dollars after burglary

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A former wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified Thursday about their violent marriage and how it seemed like he had multiple personalities. The woman said she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, when she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," said the 44-year-old Métis woman, who a