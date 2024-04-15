Woodley care home given go-ahead despite NHS concerns

A new care home has been given the go-ahead despite NHS warnings that it would put added pressure on nearby GP surgeries.

Plans for the 68-bedroom facility on Woodley Green were approved by Wokingham Borough Council.

The government body in charge of the area's healthcare previously said the nearby doctor's surgeries did not have enough capacity for the new residents.

It added Loddon Vale and Woodley Centre GP practices would be most affected.

Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board warned there were not enough consulting rooms in Woodley.

The health service had asked developers to make a funding contribution should the care home plans go ahead.

Speaking at the meeting that approved the care home, councillor Tony Skuse said it was "reasonable" to assume the care home would "stretch" local GP surgeries.

"With an extra 68 elderly, needy people coming into their area it might well stretch the existing primary healthcare a little further," he said.

Planning officer Brian Conlon said that conversations between the council and the NHS were "ongoing".

