Woods Look 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Snowy weather created scenic views in parts of southern Oregon on Wednesday, February 5.

This footage was shot by X user @mikebienc, who said it was filmed just north of Grants Pass, Oregon, on Wednesday afternoon. He described the conditions as “perfect.”

The National Weather Service said another winter storm would hit the region on Thursday, before tapering off Friday. Credit: @mikebienc via Storyful

Video Transcript

Making you