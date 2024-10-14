Woodson Bradley, Democratic NC Senate District 42 candidate, answers our questions

To help inform voters in the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The Charlotte Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Woodson Bradley

Birth date (month, day and year): 02/05/1973

Campaign website or social media page: woodsonbradley.com

Occupation: Realtor

Education: Bachelor’s Degree, Hollins University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought or held)

No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Safe Alliance, Rotary Club of Charlotte, Love Speaks Out, Ardrey Kell High School JROTC Booster President, Special Olympics of North Carolina, Charlotte Rescue Mission and Community Matters Cafe, Community Action and Head Start, In Reach, LifeSpan Services, Classroom Central, YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Domestic Violence Speakers Bureau

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and most of the county’s towns are on board with draft legislation to get permission from the legislature for a sales tax referendum to pay for public transit and other transportation. If elected, would you support a bill that allows the sales tax increase to appear on the ballot? Why or why not?

Yes. When local needs arise, whether that be from the county or cities in my district, I will always support a referendum to give voters the chance to decide how to invest their tax dollars.

In North Carolina, abortion is banned after 12 weeks. State politicians, including gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, have said they want to restrict abortion even further. Do you support the state’s current abortion restrictions, and what is your approach to legislating issues related to reproductive health?

As a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, and as a mom, I strongly oppose our state’s current abortion ban. I will fight every day to restore reproductive freedom to millions of women across North Carolina by getting us back to the Roe v. Wade standard. Decisions around reproductive health should be between a woman and her doctor. If Mark Robinson and Stacie McGinn are elected, they will decimate reproductive healthcare in our state and put women in even more danger.

What would you say is the biggest issue facing your constituents, and what would you do to address it if elected?

The biggest issue facing my constituents is the cost of living and rising prices. I understand what it’s like to be a struggling single mom who has to work multiple jobs to pay the bills. We must address rising prices and increased cost of living by putting more money in people’s pockets. We can achieve this by increasing the minimum wage to $15/hour, implementing a child care tax credit, providing paid family and medical leave, and providing tax credits for first-time home buyers.

While violent crime rates are decreasing nationwide they are growing in large North Carolina cities like Charlotte and Raleigh. How would you tackle the issue of rising violent crime rates and what do you believe is the legislature’s role when it comes to public safety?

Everyone wants to feel safe in their own homes and communities. We must be committed to public safety by fully funding and supporting our law enforcement and first responders. We also must work to protect our communities and children from senseless gun violence by passing universal background checks, red flag laws, and restoring the pistol purchase permit requirement.

While inflation has slowed, rising prices continue to concern North Carolina residents. How will you ensure your constituents are able to afford basic necessities like health care, food and housing?

As previously stated, we must address rising prices by putting more money in families’ pockets and reducing cost of basic necessities. While this issue can’t be legislated away, we can take steps to relieve the burden on families by capping prices on necessary prescription drugs, incentivize affordable housing, and expand access to childcare care.

Is there any policy by your party that you disagree with?

There is a perception that some Democrats are not supportive of law enforcement. While I don’t think that’s accurate, I want to be clear that I believe we must fully fund and support our police and first responders. These are the men and women that put their lives on the line every day to keep our families safe. As the daughter, granddaughter, and wife of law enforcement members, and a survivor of a violent crime, I am uniquely positioned to advocate for the needs of these public servants.