21 Incredible Spots to See Fall Foliage Across New England

Every fall, seeing the trees turn from green to brilliant yellows, oranges, and reds makes the season feel even cozier and more inviting. If you’re looking to take a scenic drive or two this autumn, layer up and travel to New England. Whether you've heard of these towns or cities already, or you know nothing about them, they're the best places for a fall getaway on the East Coast - rich with culture and history, there’s so much more to explore than the leaves. We already have most of your itinerary planned out, complete with top-reviewed hotels, inns, and B&Bs from Trip Advisor.

Museums, parks, and even local cheese stores are just a few of the places you need to visit while taking a trip to New England’s best places for fall foliage. But you won't have to hunt for those beautiful fall leaves, because we’ve calculated that you’ll be able to snap your dream photo just about anywhere in these best places for fall foliage in New England. And once you've found the perfect vista, you’ll obviously need the perfect Instagram caption - check out a few of our favorite fall Instagram captions.