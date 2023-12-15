Woodstock seeking nominees for Mayor’s 2023 Citizen Recognition Awards

Do you know anyone who deserves recognition for their volunteer contributions to Woodstock?

If you do, the town is looking to hear from you.

Mayor Trina Jones and council members invite the public to nominate individuals who reside in the Woodstock area (Wards 1 to 5) for consideration for a Citizen Recognition Award.

In a post on the Woodstock website, the town explained the mayor will present the award recipients with a certificate of distinction at a ceremony during Family Day Weekend on Feb. 19.

Nominations for the six available awards must be received by 4 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2024 for 2023 nominees.

“These awards will be given to a citizen, group, or organization that has had a positive impact on the residents of Woodstock. They are the people who make our community and the lives of those around us better,” Woodstock officials explained in its notice. “We are so fortunate in our area to have such a giving community and so many people always willing to step up and offer their time, talents, or resources, or all of the above.”

The public can nominate someone or find more details by visiting the Woodstock at the following link: https://www.town.woodstock.nb.ca/p/mayors-citizen-recognition-awards

For more information, email the town at clerk@town.woodstock.nb.ca or call 506-325-4600.

The Family Day presentation replaces the previous awards ceremony as part of the discontinued New Year’s Day Mayor’s Levee.

Mayor Jones recently announced the cancellation of the levee, explaining she hopes to attract a larger turnout for the special event on Family Day.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun