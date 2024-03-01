Woodstock seeking PAC applicants

Woodstock Council is looking for residents interested in serving on one of the town’s most active and vital committees.

During the Woodstock Council in Committee meeting, town Planning Director Andrew Garnett said the committee hopes to fill vacant positions to begin serving on April 1.

He explained that successful applicants can serve one, two or three-year terms.

The town posted a notice on its website and issued a press release.

The notice offered a description of the committee members’ role.

“The selected candidates would primarily sit on a sub-committee to study and submit recommendations to Council, at the latter’s request, on all matters pertaining to planning and bylaw revisions,” the notice explained.

As appointed by the council, the PAC includes eight members, including up to two council members.

“The mandate of PAC is to perform necessary duties relating to community planning, as required by the Community Planning Act or Town Council,” the town explained in its notice.

The PAC’s duties include recommending to the council on issues such as land use planning, including Municipal Plan Amendments, rezoning of property, zone amendments, and subdivisions. In addition, the committee acts as the approving authority for the majority of significant variances.

The PAC meets regularly on the third Monday of each month.

Interested candidates can apply online before Friday, March 15. Applications are available on the town’s website. DownloadDocument (woodstock.nb.ca)

For inquiries or to apply, contact Laura Gaddas, Clerk, by email at clerk@town.woodstock.nb.ca or by telephone at 506-325-4600.

Council will have the final authority in the appointment of selected candidates.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun