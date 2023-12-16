Woodward day care worker arrested after alleged sexual assault of child
Sabrina Rahman of Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after she saved her infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas last week.Rahman, 24, was walking her one-year-old son, Ibrahim, in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5 when the alleged gunman opened fire, killing her friend, Emmanuel Pop Ba, before her eyes. Rahman's husband, Ishraq Islam, told CBC News his wife watched as Ba was killed just outside their home. Islam
A Calgary bar owner is facing new sexual assault charges after six more women came forward to police following news of his first arrest in October.Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, now faces a total of seven sexual assault charges, all involving women who were his coworkers, employees or acquaintances.The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2019, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Cichacki is an owner of Watchman's Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. He is also involved in other bar
Brittiny Lopez-Murray pleaded guilty this week to charges related to her 2021 arrest for sexually abusing her former student
The 20-year-old was arrested at his apartment complex, officials said.
Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning.The man was seriously injured and treated at a Kingston hospital, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a social media post.The SIU said preliminary information suggests the 48-year-old man was first struck by a round from an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which can launch a variety of projectiles includin
A 25-year-old Toronto woman is facing two charges of first-degree murder, police say, after her children were found dead inside a Scarborough apartment last weekend.In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to a residential building in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at 7:31 p.m. Sunday. A woman was found on the ground outside an apartment building with injuries as a result of a fall from a balcony, police say. Investigators previously said it appeared the woman jumpe
A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested last week after multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.
The apology letters that Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were required to write as a condition of their plea deals in the Georgia election interference case are just one sentence long. Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's win in Georgia’s 2020 election nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories they pushed to claim Trump was cheated out of victory through fraud. “I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” Powell wrote in a letter dated Oct. 19, the same day she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
He was four times the legal limit, officials say.
Kathleen Folbigg was found guilty in 2003 of smothering her children — Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura — each before their second birthday
Dustin Huff and Yurui Xie face felony child abuse charges
Urfan Sharif, Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and her uncle, Faisal Malik, are accused of murder.
DNA testing helped identify the body found in 1981, police say.
Regina police say two girls, aged 12 and 13, tried to evade officers after a bear spray attack. Officers then used a police dog to help arrest the two girls, injuring one of them.Resource officers responded to Mother Teresa Middle School at about 2 p.m. CST Thursday after a call about a bear spray incident, according to a police news release.They found a 12-year-old who told them two girls approached, sprayed her then fled, police say.Police say they then received reports of the two suspects at
A Nunavut judge described a woman’s actions as a “revenge filicide” as she was handed down a life sentence for the killing of a child. The woman was convicted last year of the second-degree murder of her six-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her two sons — a four-year-old boy and four-month-old boy. The woman’s name, as well as the names of the children and their father, are subject to a court-ordered publication ban. In court Wednesday, Justice Susan Charlesworth described a combati
On March 29, 2022, Navin Jones was found unresponsive at his family’s Peoria, Ill., home and later pronounced dead at the hospital
MADRID (AP) — Fourteen workers at one of Spain's main airports for tourists were arrested on suspicion of stealing items from checked-in luggage, police said Friday. Police seized allegedly stolen items worth almost 2 million euros ($2.2 million), including around 13,000 euros ($14,000) in cash, from the group of employees at the largest airport in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, a statement said. Another 20 airport employees are under investigation in the same case. The Tenerife South airp
Israel on Friday said it was opening a military police investigation into the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank after an Israeli human rights group posted videos that appeared to show Israeli troops killing the men — one who was incapacitated and the second unarmed — during a military raid in a West Bank refugee camp. The B’Tselem human rights group accused the army of carrying out a pair of “illegal executions.”
The jury in the federal civil defamation trial of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will continue deliberations on Friday after hearing testimony from witnesses in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Thursday.
VICTORIA — An RCMP officer has been charged with assault stemming from an incident in the Coquitlam, British Columbia, detachment a year ago. The BC Prosecution Service says in a release that Sgt. Antonio Guerrero Jr. is facing one count of assault after the charge was approved on Thursday. The release says the charge stems from an alleged incident at the Coquitlam detachment that happened between Dec. 14 and 15, 2022. No additional details have been released by the prosecution service because t