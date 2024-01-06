Woodward teacher charged with abuse spanning more than a decade
Woodward teacher charged with abuse spanning more than a decade
Woodward teacher charged with abuse spanning more than a decade
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
Footage shows the man, Deobra Redden, launch himself over Judge Mary Kay Holthus' desk and attack her in the Nevada courtroom.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
The 16-year-old’s World of Warcraft account was active in the man’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
A man wanted the victims killed in Florida over a $60,000 debt, feds say.
An elusive U.S. fugitive accused of faking his own death and traveling the globe to avoid rape charges has been extradited to Utah from Scotland, the Utah County prosecutor’s office said Friday. The man known in the U.S. as Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to local prosecutors. Rossi, 36, was Utah-bound on Friday and will stand trial in Utah County for felony rape charges, county prosecutor David Leavitt said.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
The children watched their mother collapse to the ground after being shot, authorities say.
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating several break-ins that took place last month, including a break-in that occurred on Christmas day. Police say three break-ins took place on the same day at a food bank, curling rink and funeral home in Wadena.Burglars also broke into a church in the town of Moffat. Indian Head RCMP say while they received the report of the Moffat break-in on Dec. 25, they believe the burglary occurred between the afternoon of Dec. 24 and evening of Dec. 25. Police determined t
The 44-year-old woman’s brother and mother were also shot, police said.
The couple denied these allegations following a recent lawsuit.
Warning: This story references domestic violence.Jenna Ostberg's parents say they want their daughter to be remembered as a kind, talented and strong-willed young woman — much more than a victim of domestic violence.Melanie Beardy and Vincent Ostberg of Bearskin Lake First Nation spoke to CBC News on Thursday after discovering Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances leading up to the 21-year-old's death in Thunder Bay.The SIU says it took three calls to 911
Court cameras capture the moment a defendant leaps to attack a judge in Nevada's Clark County
A member of the Proud Boys who disappeared after being convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Christopher Worrell, 52, was convicted last year of seven counts related to his conduct during the riot, including assaulting Capitol Police officers with pepper spray and…
EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say they have charged three people after a toddler ingested street drugs and died in September. They say a friend of the boy's mother was taking care of him and took him for a walk near their home when she noticed he was in medical distress. Police say the mother and her friend took the 23-month-old boy to a nearby clinic, where a staff member saw he was not responsive and immediately called 911. They say he was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounce
Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a Kitchener man in connection with a string of voyeuristic incidents last year that involved victims ranging from 14 to 21 years old.In a release Thursday, police said they investigated multiple incidents between July and October in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area after the University of Toronto received reports of voyeurism.Each incident involved a man allegedly loitering inside women's washrooms and gender-neutral showers. In some ca