Woolmark Unveils New Roadmap for Positive Impact

Tianwei Zhang
·2 min read

LONDON — Woolmark, the organizer of the International Woolmark Prize and a not-for-profit organization that helps some 60,000 Australian woolgrowers promote their products, on Tuesday unveiled Woolmark+, a new industry-wide plan with three key objectives — to support thriving flocks and communities, accelerate nature positive productions and deliver the circular fiber of choice — and 13 targeted initiatives designed to deliver practical solutions across the entire wool value chain.

The company said, at the core, Woolmark+ aims to support the livelihoods of woolgrowers in their role as stewards of nature.

Through research, training and the development of new tools and investment avenues, the initiatives can help woolgrowers enhance climate resilience, reduce carbon emissions, foster biodiversity and progress animal well-being.

Highlights in the program include connecting wool growers with global brands aiming to meet their emission targets through on-farm, nature-based solutions, reducing methane emissions from grazing sheep, setting up nature-positive farming specifications and adding a new Recycled Wool sub-brand.

John Roberts, managing director of the Woolmark Company, said woolgrowers in Australia are “stewards of over 65 million hectares of land, and they can play a critical role in the global transition to a low-emission.”

“Their commitment to nature needs to be well recognized and supported to demonstrate the wool industry’s role in supporting and enhancing biodiversity, beyond net-zero targets. With more than 60 years of experience, Woolmark understands the nuances of the textile industry and is dedicated to driving its success by aligning economic prosperity with positive ecological and social impact,” he added.

Over the past two years, Woolmark and its parent company Australian Wool Innovation have invested 34 million Australian dollars, or $23.1 million, in nature-positive programs. The new roadmap will be funded by a mix of direct and collaborative investment.

