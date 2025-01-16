Woolwich stabbing: Kelyan Bokassa, 14, killed on London bus was stabbed 27 times, court hears

Kelyan Bokassa was stabbed to death on a bus in Woolwich (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

A 14-year-old schoolboy who died onboard a bus in Woolwich was stabbed around 27 times, a court has heard.

Kelyan Bokassa died on a Route 472 double-decker bus on Woolwich Church Road at just before 2.30pm on January 7.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service announced that two boys, aged 15 and 16, have now been charged with murder.

The 16-year-old appeared in the dock first, speaking only to confirm his identity in the 10-minute hearing.

Bromley magistrates court heard Kelyan was stabbed repeatedly on his journey home and died from a severed femoral artery.

The accused teenager was remanded in custody in a youth detention centre and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday next week.

The other teenage boy is set to appear in court later in the day, when his case will also be sent to the Old Bailey.

David Malone of the Crown Prosecution Service said earlier: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge two teenagers with murder following the tragic death of Kelyan Bokassa in Woolwich on January 7, 2025.

“The boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named at this stage in legal proceedings, will appear at Bromley Youth Court for a first hearing on Thursday January 16.

Police investigated the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on a bus in Woolwich, south-east London, on Tuesday afternoon (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

“Our thoughts remain with Kelyan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and each of the defendants has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

After the stabbing, Kelyan’s mother Mary Bokassa spoke of her anguish at his death.

She said her son was “caring”, with interests in both football and music, but she feared he would fall victim to street violence.

“I tried to prevent it”, she said.

“I screamed. I said, ‘My son is going to be killed’.”

She told reporters: “He cares about the people around him. He loved to have his friends around and when they were round he would want to cook for them.

"He was very articulate.

Around 40 mourners attended a vigil held at a church overlooking where Kelyan died (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

"He knows what he likes and knows how to express it.

"He was good in music. Anything he loves... he was doing to his best ability. He was good at football... and he was was extremely good at drawing."

The Met said a 44-year-old woman was also arrested for assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.

The accused teenagers cannot be identified due to their ages. No pleas have been entered