Woolwich stabbing: Boy, 14, knifed to death on bus as police hunt attacker

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on the 472 bus (@LordMikeEdwards)

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in Woolwich.

Police were called at 2.28pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road.

Paramedics treated a 14-year-old boy at the scene who had received stab wound injuries, but he died shortly after medics arrived.

Officers rushed to the scene, along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place while emergency services carry out enquiries.

The Met Police said no arrests have been made yet.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may help, they are urged to call police on 101 with ref 3795/07JAN25 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.