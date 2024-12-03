Wooster investigators search for arsonist connected to last week's house fire
Investigators have determined that a fire in an abandoned home last week was intentionally set, prompting an arson investigation.
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
Brandy Manville was killed by her husband Charles Manville, who then died by suicide, per police
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.The mother and uncle of an eastern Ontario man have each been sentenced to years in prison for beating him to death during a family camping trip last year that turned into a "violent nightmare."Tyler Webber, 22, was killed at a campground near Bishop Lake, about an hour and a half north of Kingston, Ont., on July 29, 2023.On Tuesday, Cory Finch, 40 — Webber's uncle — was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Michelle Finch, 43 — Webb
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
The babies had been kidnapped in a stolen car earlier on Monday, Dec. 2
The comedian's 27-year-old daughter was arrested for the third time in Wisconsin on Nov. 18
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago disappeared voluntarily as she sought to “step away from modern connectivity” and was last seen crossing into Mexico with her luggage, police said at a news conference where they urged her to contact her distraught family.
"Sending this with broken hearts & tears," the family of Jayna Lang shared in an update on Sunday, Dec. 1
She is now in a race for her life - if she can pay back 75% of what she took, she could be spared.
A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase, leaving him inside for hours until he died.
"The door was shut in front of him at 9 years old," Princeton Jones' mother said, per KABC
Naresh Bhatt was allegedly seen buying knives and cleaning supplies days after Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A white ex-police detective in Kansas died Monday in an apparent suicide just before the start of his criminal trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted Black women and terrorized those who tried fight back.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening for sexually assaulting and strangling a 9-year-old girl whose body was thrown into a sinkhole.
Sydney Maughon, 19, was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting Johnathan Gilbert in 2023
Kelley was arrested in Albemarle County, Va. on Oct. 27 and faces seven charges — including three counts of felony grand larceny
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who went missing after landing in Los Angeles was seen crossing into Mexico alone with her luggage and is not considered missing, Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police Jim McDonnell said during a news conference Monday.
Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Brazil 's biggest metropolitan area threw a man off a bridge and into a river early Monday morning, prompting immediate backlash.