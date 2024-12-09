Word record-breaker honoured by Diana charity

Aneeshwar Kunchala was honoured for his YouTube conservation videos and documentaries [BBC]

A nine-year-old record-breaker has had his conservation work recognised by the charity set up in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Aneeshwar Kunchala, of Warrington, was honoured with a Diana Award for "inspiring millions" with his TV documentaries and YouTube videos.

His honour also noted his Guinness World Records for being the youngest documentary presenter for his 'Six Ways to Save Our Planet', and the youngest newspaper columnist.

The schoolboy said he was "honoured to get the award", of which he is one of the youngest recipients.

He was also recognised for his recent collaboration with NASA and the RSPCA.

The Diana Award is the highest recognition for young individuals' outstanding contributions to social action and humanitarian efforts.

It has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Aneeshwar was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2022, aged seven, after judge David Walliams spotted his nature-inspired videos.

He has also been a wildlife presenter on the BBC with wildlife presenter Steve Backshall.

The show titled 'Steve and Aneeshwar Go Wild' aired on BBC children's channel CBeebies,

The schoolboy started his conversation work when he was just four.

He said his "world was shattered" when his teacher showed him a dead whale full of plastic.

The schoolboy added: "I realised I need to help these creatures affected by our actions.​​"

