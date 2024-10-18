Wordle hint today: Clues for October 18 2024 NYT puzzle #1217

(FILES) In this file illustration photo taken on January 11, 2022 a person plays online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC. - The New York Times announced on January 31, 2022 that it had bought Wordle, a phenomenon played by millions just four months after the game burst onto the Internet, for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures." (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_9XP2L4.jpg

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE OCTOBER 18 2024 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

Ready?

OK.

We've seen some hard Wordle words over the years and if you’re here, you’re probably struggling with today's and are looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today's Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There is one vowel.

2. One consonant appears twice.

3. It's associated with a period of time.

And the answer to today's Wordle is below this photo:

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 12: In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The online word game Wordle has gone viral after initially gaining momentum in October of 2021. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, the game now has more than 2.7 million players. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775760817 ORIG FILE ID: 1364267940

It's ....

STINT.

While you're here, some more Wordle advice:

How do I play Wordle?

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

What are the best Wordle starting words?

That's a topic we've covered a bunch here. According to the Times' WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I've seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

More Internet Culture!

Strands hints today: Clues and answers on October 17 2024

Connections hints, clues and answers on Thursday, October 17 2024

Wordle hint today: Clues for October 17 2024 NYT puzzle #1216

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Wordle hint today: Clues for October 18 2024 NYT puzzle #1217