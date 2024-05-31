Wordle vs Worldle: ‘Nearly identical’ spin-off faces legal action by word game’s owner

Compared with Wordle's player base of tens of millions, the Worldle spin-off is played by around 100,000 people each month - NurPhoto

The developer of Wordle has accused a rival of creating a “nearly identical” geography-based spin-off game.

The New York Times, which bought the hit game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in 2022, is taking legal action against the creator of Worldle, an online game in which players have six tries to correctly guess a street view location.

The newspaper said in its legal filing that Worldle is “nearly identical in appearance, sound, meaning, and imparts the same commercial impression to… Wordle”.

It has also accused its creator, Kory McDonald, of trying to capitalise on the “enormous goodwill” associated with its brand.

However, compared with Wordle’s player base of tens of millions, Mr McDonald’s spin-off is played by around 100,000 people each month.

The Seattle-based software developer is challenging The New York Times’ claims, arguing that there are several other online puzzles with similar names.

“Wordle is about words, Worldle is about the world, Flaggle is about flags,” he told the BBC.

His game is not available as an app and can only be played on a web browser, while most of the money Mr McDonald makes from the game goes to Google as it uses Google Street View images, he said.

Other games that appear to have been inspired by Wordle’s overwhelming success include Nerdle, a maths based challenge, Heardle, in which players must identify music, and Quordle, where players guess four words at the same time.

There is also another game called Worldle, where users identify countries by their outlines.

Jonathan Knight, The New York Times’ head of games, last year said the company had “always been fine” with similar games, adding that he believes they “help keep the game fresh and alive for people”.

Despite these comments, the row with Mr McDonald is not the first time the paper has resorted to legal action to protect the popular game.

Copyright challenge

Earlier this year, a Shetland dialect version of Wordle decided to shut down following a copyright challenge from the publishing group.

Wordle, which gives players six attempts at guessing a five-letter word, with only one released each day, was the brainchild of Josh Wordle, a Welsh inventor.

He created the game during the Covid lockdown to entertain his girlfriend, and quickly went from having less than 100 players to reaching millions around the world.

The New York Times has been contacted by The Telegraph for comment.