IT worker celebrates £500,000 lottery win just 12 months after cancer surgery

A computer maintenance engineer is celebrating a £500,000 lottery win a year after having surgery for cancer.

John Lingard, from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, had one of his kidneys removed to stop the spread of the disease and has since been given a clean bill of health.

The 66-year-old said he “felt like I was on cloud nine” when he realised he had won £500,000 in the Thunderball draw 12 months to the day since his operation.

Mr Lingard, who enjoys spending time in Tenerife, first experienced symptoms of his cancer on a flight back from the Canary Island last year.

IT worker John Lingard celebrates his £500,000 lottery win a year after having cancer surgery (National Lottery/PA)

He plans to take his first week of unpaid leave since he started work at the age of 16 to go back and celebrate with friends there.

“I visit Tenerife three or four times a year, but when I left in September I told friends I probably couldn’t make it back before early 2025,” he said.

“Now, thanks to my Thunderball luck, I can afford to take a week off – unpaid – and head back for a little winter sun, and to celebrate with my friends over there.

“I may also do a little house-hunting while I’m on the island.

“It would be nice to have a bolthole for the future, and it will also be a way to share my good fortune with those closest to me who will be able to use it for their holidays too.”

Mr Lingard bought a Lucky Dip ticket for the September 25 draw via the National Lottery app, and his winning numbers were 13, 15, 18, 30 and 33 with Thunderball number 7.

John Lingard has no plans to retire any time but wants to ‘make the most of every moment, whether that’s work, rest or play’ (National Lottery/PA)

He said he saw an automatic message congratulating him on a win but no increase in his available funds so initially put it out of his mind.

“I assumed there must be a lag or something on the system, so went to work and didn’t give it another thought,” he said.

“Even when I logged on later that day to buy my EuroMillions ticket, I didn’t look more deeply into the message that popped up congratulating me on a win.

“It was only 24 hours later that I finally read my messages and the penny started to drop, although not fully, because at first glance I thought it was £500.10.

“I was just on my way out the door, heading to the supermarket, but when I worked out that it was actually £500,000 plus £10 on another line, I decided driving wasn’t a good idea so walked to the local shop.

“I think I actually floated there – I certainly felt like I was on cloud nine!

“I started playing when the National Lottery first began 30 years ago and, while all along I’ve believed that one day I would win big, now it’s happened it’s taken a bit of getting used to!”

John Lingard enjoys spending time on Tenerife and said he may do some house-hunting there (National Lottery/PA)

Mr Lingard, who enjoys an occasional round of golf, said he has no plans to retire.

“I’ve always been in work and, while I enjoy spending time with friends, and I’m partial to a round of golf, I’ll keep working, albeit part-time, for a while yet,” he said.

“And having been through such a challenging time with my cancer diagnosis and treatment, I want to be sure I make the most of every moment, whether that’s work, rest or play.”

He celebrated his win on Gorleston beach, where he would go after he was first diagnosed to “find some peace and process the implications of my treatment”.

“It’s crazy to think that at the start of the year I would come to the beach to find inner peace in all the turmoil of the treatment and my worries about the future,” he said.

“I couldn’t have dreamt that less than 12 months later I would be here celebrating a National Lottery win!”