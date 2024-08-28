Worker charged with sexually assaulting residents at Saskatchewan care home

WILKIE, Sask. — A Saskatchewan care home worker accused of sexually assaulting residents is facing multiple charges.

RCMP allege at least four adult residents were assaulted or threatened by the woman at the facility in Wilkie, west of Saskatoon, between January 2023 and February of this year.

Mounties say the accused is no longer working at the care home.

Jaclyn Elias, 36, of Wilkie, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, assault and uttering threats.

She appeared Monday in North Battleford provincial court.

She is expected to make her next court appearance in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press