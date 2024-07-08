Worker killed in drainage pipe accident in Port St. Lucie
Austin Falcon-Rodriguez, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence and suicide.Three family members in Harrow, Ont., south of Windsor, died of gunshot wounds in June, the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Saturday.Carly Walsh, 41, and her children, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8 — who were found dead in their home on June 20 — died of gunshots wounds, OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchez said in a video posted to OPP West Region's social media accounts.Sanchez also said that Steve Walsh, Carly's husband and t
Michael Fleming, 41, allegedly entered a Chase Bank location on June 29 and filled out a withdrawal slip for the amount of one cent, per an arrest report
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
Trinity Bostic's remains were found along the side of a road in Hendersonville, Tenn.
The death of Atlanta man Deundray Cottrell, who went missing on July 4, has been ruled a homicide
The teenagers have been identified as 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed and 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed of the Bronx
LYON, France (AP) — A French court ruled on Monday that the American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” can be extradited to the United States.
Police found two men dead in the front yard of a Cahokia Heights home
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
At best, the text known as the Ten Commandments invites deeper conversations about religion and ethics. At worst, it becomes a meaningless idol
The scammers are winning.
One of the children was taken in critical condition to a local trauma center. Garden Grove police said they later detained the driver.
Gun violence is down across America this year but it peaks every summer and Chicago’s Fourth of July weekend bore the data out, with 109 people shot, including 19 fatally, police said in a Monday news conference.
"She was peaceful, pain free, at home and surrounded by her loving family," Antonya Cooper's daughter Tabitha said in a statement to the BBC
Eric Mottershead, 60, is sentenced over what police describe as "horrific and degrading acts".
The fallout continues for celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, who was arrested June 28 in Minnesota for threatening to kill his girlfriend. A nonprofit in St. Paul said Friday that it’s canceling its partnership with Sutherland to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, which the nonprofit’s trust bought when the cafe’s owners …
The US actor and comedian's two-year-old Henry died in 2018 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.