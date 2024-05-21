Worker at nursery where Genevieve Meehan died charged after unrelated alleged incidents

Rebecca Gregory will appear at Stockport magistrates court on 5 August to enter a plea.

A nursery worker at the Stockport nursery where baby Genevieve Meehan was killed has been charged with four counts of child neglect.

Rebecca Gregory has been charged with incidents alleged to have happened in April 2022, and not connected to the death of nine-month-old Genevieve. She will appear at Stockport magistrates court on 5 August to enter a plea.

The 25-year-old worked at Tiny Toes nursery. Kate Roughley was found guilty of manslaughter over Genevieve’s death on Monday.

In a four-week trial, Roughley denied killing the nine-month-old baby, who suffocated when she was strapped face-down on a beanbag for 97 minutes as a “punishment” for not sleeping well, the prosecution said.

Gregory appeared on CCTV footage of Tiny Toes shown to the court, where she worked as a nursery nurse. However Greater Manchester police said the charges are not related to Genevieve, who died at the nursery in May 2022.

On Monday, a Manchester crown court jury convicted Roughley after being shown footage of her placing the baby in “mortal danger” and ignoring Genevieve’s cries and struggling movements until she was discovered blue in the face and unresponsive.

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen KC remanded Roughley into custody to be sentenced on Wednesday.