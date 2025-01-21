Workers are becoming increasingly secretive at work—and Gen Z is the most likely to hide parts of themselves

Emma Burleigh
Updated ·4 min read
Global tension is sending staffers into hiding, and young workers grew up seeing consequences pan out on the internet.

  • About 62% of workers say they hide aspects of themselves at work, an increase from last year, according to a new Randstad report. And Gen Z is the most likely to be secretive about their lives.

The popular workplace concept of “bringing yourself to work” might not be as accepted as it seems. Workers are becoming more secretive at the office—especially Gen Z employees.

Around 62% of workers globally say they hide aspects of themselves at work in 2025, a bump from 55% in 2024, according to a new survey from staffing agency Randstad. And for U.S. workers, it’s even worse; about 70% of North American employees are being secretive about themselves on the job this year. The report also notes a troubling fact: Staffers don’t have faith in their bosses to make things better. Only 49% of workers trust their employer to build a working culture where everyone can thrive.

This rise in workers being secretive on the job goes against the grain of companies espousing the idea of authenticity at the office. Employers understand that employees, especially young workers, want to bring themselves to the office—but they’re the generation struggling the most to be open. Gen Z is the most likely to hide parts of themselves on the job at 68%, while only 52% of baby boomers do the same.

There are multiple factors at play—from the political, to the social—that could explain why workers are shrinking away from being genuine on the job. And Gen Z might be the most sensitive to authenticity based on the digital environment they grew up in.

Heightened tension has workers wanting to avoid conflict

The world can feel very divided, and that tension can carry on into the workplace.

Sander van ’t Noordende, the CEO of Randstad, tells Fortune that there are a few traditional reasons why employees hide part of themselves at the office. He says that workers can fear being judged or discriminated against for opening up, especially around aspects that can be sensitive topics of discussion for others. Being transparent about identity, values, or political beliefs can be met with criticism.

But that fear of being judged is increasing, according to Noordende, because of the world’s divisive politics. There’s also the recent trend of rolling back DEI initiatives—among employers like Lowe’s and Walmart, to Harley Davidson and Nissan—that were created to promote belonging in the first place.

“Increasingly, workers are avoiding discussing potentially sensitive topics, like politics, in the workplace,” he says. “With or without formalized diversity and inclusion initiatives, many workplaces still have some way to go to create a genuine culture of belonging, leaving individuals feeling unable to openly share their perspectives or identities.”

It’s understandable why employees want to avoid conflict, especially when a worker’s career, reputation, or job may be on the line. And one generation is acutely aware of what can happen if they expose too much of their lives at the office.

Gen Z’s generational sensitivity to backlash

Gen Zers are the most likely to hide parts of themselves at the office, and it may be due to the way they were raised.

Randstad’s CEO says that the young generation grew up on the internet and understand the consequences that can come with being too transparent. If they clash with their bosses, they fear being criticized or even laid off.

“Gen Z, having grown up in a digital world, are aware of the potential for backlash, both online and offline,” Noordende says. “This generation is navigating the tension between expressing individuality and avoiding the negative repercussions of misaligned workplace cultures.”

The generation is the most likely to expect authenticity from their employers. But their desires for social activism, sustainability, and genuineness don’t always align with their company’s viewpoints. And as the youngest and most junior employees of the office, Gen Z might not feel like they have the career backing to be more open. They could be the least consequential staffers put on the chopping block.

“Gen Z wants to work for employers whose values they feel align with their own, so when these expectations are not met, they may feel the need to hide aspects of themselves to fit in or avoid conflict,” Noordende says. “At the same time, there is an element of young people still finding their feet in the workplace. Some might be more naturally cautious than more established colleagues.”

Employers should be aware that employees are increasingly hiding parts of themselves at work, and work on building trust with staffers. If not, Noordende says that workers can become less productive and confident. And once they’ve had enough, they’ll up and leave their jobs.

“When employees feel they can’t be authentic, it limits their ability to form connections, collaborate effectively, and contribute creatively. Over time, this can erode confidence, hinder career growth, and prompt talented individuals to leave roles,” he says.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

