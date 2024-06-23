Workers who make Bombardier business jets in Toronto are on strike. Talks will resume Monday

Associated Press
·1 min read

Labor union Unifor said Sunday that 1,350 workers at a Bombardier business-jet plant went on strike when the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract by a deadline on Saturday night.

The union said the negotiations continued into Sunday morning and would resume on Monday.

Bombardier said it was continuing to negotiate and hoped to “swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Neither side would discuss details of the negotiations.

This strike involves production and office workers at a Bombardier plant at Pearson Airport in Toronto, where Global-series aircraft are built.

Workers at the plant went on strike for several days in the summer of 2021 before ratifying a three-year contract that included wage increases and better pension benefits.

