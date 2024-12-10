Workers comp claims on P.E.I. expanding to include psychological harm from harassment as of Jan. 1

Allison Wyatt, director of claims and compensation with Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I., says work-related injuries are not limited to physical harm. (Laura Meader/CBC - image credit)

Victims of work-related bullying and harassment will soon be able to make claims to P.E.I.'s Workers Compensation Board, as employees receive training in how to handle them starting in the new year.

Eligible injuries include the fallout from any kind of repeated inappropriate behaviour that could affect someone's psychological health, whether online or in person.

Coverage for psychological injuries suffered in the workplace has existed since the 1990s — including compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder — but people couldn't make claims related to psychological harm from harassment.

That will change beginning Jan. 1, said Allison Wyatt, the WCB's director of claims and compensation.

"Inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, gossip, spreading rumours, discrimination of any kind — there are a number of different things that happened in the workplace that could constitute harassment," she said.

"We know that work-related harassment and bullying is a work issue throughout P.E.I., throughout other provinces, and the expansion of this coverage is to provide support to those workers who require it."

The Workers Compensation Board has provided coverage for psychological injuries since the 1990s, but psychological harm from harassment is new. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Compensation could include back pay for time lost away from work or coverage for medical help, she said.

The WCB has been trying to raise awareness by visiting job sites and talking about the issue. Officials say if someone feels they're being harassed, they need to report it to their employer and file a claim with the board. Employers must legally follow up on those complaints.

Jeff Morley, a psychologist based in B.C. who specializes in workplace psychological injuries, said many of his clients are first responders.

"What brings most first responders in is not trauma from bad things on the street. It's often trauma and conflict within the office — being harassed, being bullied, being shamed in the meeting, being stabbed in the back, having their work sabotaged."

Research shows many workers experience some form of harassment or abuse at work, and the WCB expects to be busy with new complaints. Staff have received months of training in preparation, Wyatt said.

It comes with risks. I think people fear retribution. — Jeff Morley, psychologist

"Work-related injuries and illnesses are not limited to physical harm, and this change reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing and addressing the mental health needs of the Island workforce."

Morley sees the new type of compensation as a positive move, but said it's not always easy to submit a harassment complaint against a colleague or a supervisor.

"It comes with risks. I think people fear retribution. 'Do I have faith that anything will come from it? Will anyone believe me?' They may feel: 'I don't have power in this situation where my bosses have all the power.'

"So I think it takes a lot of courage and skill to sort of navigate these situations, to come forward when we need to make a claim."