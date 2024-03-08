Workers could see changes to their wages in 2026 if DeSantis signs bill

Starting in September 2026, tens of thousands of workers may see their wages change in 11 municipalities — including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as well as the cities of Miami Beach and St. Petersburg.

That’s because Florida lawmakers on Friday approved legislation that would block local governments from requiring contractors to pay more than the state’s minimum wage, which will be $15 per hour in 2026.

Lawmakers had initially proposed barring local governments from going beyond the state’s minimum wage starting this summer, but a compromise was reached on the last day of the legislative session that now seeks to delay such a ban until September 2026.

“At least people have two years to save some money so they don’t lose their homes or cars or whatever when this preemption sets in place,” said state Rep. Ashley Gantt, a Miami Democrat who has been staunchly opposed to the proposal because she believes it will hurt working-class people who are struggling to make ends meet.

The proposed legislation — which now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk — also includes language that would prohibit local governments from having predictive scheduling laws, which require private companies to notify employees of their work schedules in advance. It also includes language that will bar municipalities from enacting ordinances that seek to protect some outdoor workers from heat exposure.

If the governor signs the bill into law, the proposal would kill an effort in Miami-Dade County to require employers to provide water, rest and shade to outdoor workers on hot days. As the county has sought to enact the ordinance, it has faced opposition from powerful agricultural and real estate interests. Some of the most powerful business groups in the state — including the Florida Chamber of Commerce — also pressured state lawmakers to approve the legislation in Tallahassee this year.

State Rep. Tiffany Esposito, the sponsor of the House bill, said the intent of the proposed legislation is to “allow businesses to do business” the way they want to when they enter into publicly-funded contracts with a local government.

Story continues

“If they want high-quality employees, they are going to have to pay accordingly,” Esposito, R-Fort Myers, said last month during a House panel hearing of the bill. “They could still very much pay above the minimum wage if they choose so, it is just not mandated.”

‘Let freedom reign’ for government contractors

Democrats and workers’ rights advocates argued the proposal is likely to reduce the wages of tens of thousands of Floridans across the state even as local governments try to provide a fair wage for workers in their communities.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, said he was worried about workers at the Fort Lauderdale airport, alluding to the benefits the government contractors at the airport would provide workers in the future.

When Republicans debated the bill, they argued they too had concerns about how some local government rules impact businesses.

Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City Beach, said the reason why the bill included the preemption for scheduling was to give private companies more flexibility.

“If I get somebody on the schedule for two weeks and they have something come up, I could be potentially fined for asking somebody else to fill in for that schedule,” Trumbull explained.

In the House, state Rep. Thad Altman, R-Indian Harbour Beach, put it more succinctly.

“Let freedom reign,” Altman said.