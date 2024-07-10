Workers in Office Attire Get Help Crossing Flooded Road Near EU Commission HQ

A comical scene unfolded in the heart of the European capital on Tuesday, July 9, as suited and booted office workers used some improvised stepping stones to get across a flooded street following heavy downpours.

Instagram user Le Good Belge told Storyful he was going home by Uber when he captured “this funny scene” near the European Commission headquarters.

In the video, impeccably dressed professionals hop from stone slab to stone slab to avoid getting their shoes wet.

According to the Brussels Times, June was the ninth month in a row with above average rainfall, a record. July had begun in similar fashion, the paper said. Credit: Le Good Belge via Storyful