Workers take to social media amid worldwide Microsoft outage: 'Knock Teams out'

Some people got off work early Friday amid a global technology outage affecting Microsoft's Windows Operating System, meanwhile, those who weren't so lucky remained in front of their computers and voiced their displeasure across social media.

CrowdStrike, a U.S. cybersecurity company that advertises being used by over half of Fortune 500 companies, said one of its recent content updates had a defect that impacted Microsoft's Windows Operating System, adding the incident was "not a security incident or cyberattack."

The defective update has affected flights, public transit systems, and operations at banks and hospitals worldwide.

While hundreds of millions are at a standstill, others who remain on the clock at their jobs have logged on to X to express their resentment.

'A worldwide Microsoft outage is crazyyyy'

The people who remain at their jobs during the outage are not happy right now

Microsoft having a huge outage but Teams and Outlook both being fine is the adult version of it snowing everywhere around you except where you are so you still have to go to school. — Ashley (@ash8198) July 19, 2024

Another X user, Beck, attached a video of actor Anne Hathaway vaping in front of her laptop and said, "Microsoft is down worldwide but not in the Outlook and Teams way. I need it to be down in the Outlook and Teams way."

microsoft is down worldwide but not in the outlook and teams way. i need it to be down in the outlook and teams way. pic.twitter.com/M6yxvW8xP5 — beck (@billieroan) July 19, 2024

Sagrario posted on X, "A worldwide Microsoft outage is crazyyyy."

A worldwide Microsoft outage is crazyyyy — SAGRARIO (@sushi_fork) July 19, 2024

Sam Whyte's X post, which has over 114,000 likes, says, "Whoever's responsible for the Microsoft outage is getting fired anyway, so the smart thing to do would be knock Teams out for the day too and leave a hero."

Whoever's responsible for the Microsoft outage is getting fired anyway, so the smart thing to do would be knock Teams out for the day too and leave a hero. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 19, 2024

Douglas A. Boneparth, a financial advisor and self-proclaimed "Memelord," posted on X, "Microsoft Teams is working again. Day ruined."

Microsoft Teams is working again. Day ruined. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) July 19, 2024

Tech entrepreneur Meghan Chayka posted on X, "The world would end and @Microsoft teams would still open on the 3rd attempt."

The world would end and @Microsoft teams would still open on the 3rd attempt. — Meghan Chayka (@MeghanChayka) July 19, 2024

