New working group to include Wilmot community members in Prime Ministers Path decision

CBC
·3 min read
A John A. Macdonald statue is part of the Prime Ministers Path in Baden, Ont. The project aims to see 22 statues of Canada's prime ministers in parkland beside Castle Kilbride and the Township of Wilmot administration office. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)
A John A. Macdonald statue is part of the Prime Ministers Path in Baden, Ont. The project aims to see 22 statues of Canada's prime ministers in parkland beside Castle Kilbride and the Township of Wilmot administration office. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

A new community working group in Wilmot Township will help decide the future of a sensitive political project that has been in and out of debate for years.

The Prime Ministers Path Engagement project started in 2013 as a means of honouring 150 years of confederation. Private citizens raised money with the objective of erecting bronze statues of 22 former Prime Ministers in Waterloo region.

The project's history is a long one, with over 10 years of public review, criticism and now revamping.

In March, Wilmot Council voted to move forward with a new group that would "help shape the future of the path," according to its website.

"This created a lot of division in our community a few years ago," said Wilmot Mayor Natasha Salonen. "Certainly a hope of mine out of it is that there can be some community healing."

She said there are a few goals for the new working group: to get a broader set of opinions and outlooks on the project, but also to make sure that the storage of the current statues don't continue to eat up the township's tax dollars.

"There's certainly a tax implication on it, granted, not astronomical. However, every penny counts when it comes to our budgets," Salonen said.

Those interested in being a part of the process were to submit an expression of interest application that would make or break their spot in the first meeting on Dec. 3.

In addition to that, the Prime Ministers Path Engagement Team is also opening the floor for public discussion of the project with five tea circles from December to April that will allow members of the community to voice their opinions on returning to the project.

Wilmot Township has hired LURA Consulting to facilitate public discussion on the issue. Some public meetings have already been held throughout November, and there will be more in the coming months.

One of the upcoming engagement opportunities, one of many tea circles, will be as soon as Dec. 12.

LURA Consulting's Prime Ministers Path Engagement co-lead, Denise Soueidan-O'Leary, said that the goal is to make sure as many voices as possible are heard.

"People on both sides, who wanted the path to remain, those who wanted it down and all the folks in between, are feeling alienated or disengaged from the process," Soueidan-O'Leary said.

"So the hope here is to be able to create opportunities for people to be listened to so that they feel like they have a say in the process."

The tea circles, she said, are to create an open environment that doesn't feel like a referendum but a more community-based gathering that will allow for "a place of reflection and having everybody's thoughts and ideas shared" moving forward with decisions about what to do about the path.

A history of controversy 

The Prime Ministers Path story starts with the question of where to put the statues. Initially, Kitchener's Victoria Park and Wilfrid Laurier University's Waterloo campus were considered as hosts but backed out amidst opposition and, in the university's case, a petition against the project because of the contentious history of many of the Prime Ministers.

By 2016, Wilmot Council approved the installation of the statues in front of Castle Kilbride in Baden. It would become the Prime Ministers Path. By 2018, five statues were installed.

But public backlash would lead to a review of the project and its ultimate demise by 2021, when First Peoples Group compiled a report that advised for the removal and discontinuation of the path.

This was sparked primarily by the vandalism of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, whose involvement in the formation of residential schools was a problem for opponents of the project.

Now that the gatherings are underway, Soueidan-O'Leary hopes that by early spring, LURA Consulting's recommendations will be finalized and shared with the council.

Latest Stories

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Mary Trump Exposes Family Irony In Uncle's 'Despicable' Vow

    Donald Trump "seems to forget" one key thing, said the president-elect's niece.

  • Fact check: Trump, repeating old lies on ‘Meet the Press,’ falsely claims US is the only country with birthright citizenship

    President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and won't rule out revenge prosecutions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump said he can't guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won't raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • RBG's granddaughter wants to ask Musk why he needed lies to help Trump | Opinion

    You can count on Elon Musk misleading you, and using proxies to hide his actions. Only a fool would trust anything he says now.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Jon Stewart slams media speculation of Trump presidency

    “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart criticized the media’s coverage of President-elect Trump’s incoming presidency, questioning whether some speculation is doing more harm than good. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when Donald Trump takes over. Unfortunately, we can’t see into the future, but we have to be prepared for all outcomes. I don’t…

  • Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • Watching with trepidation and glee, Netanyahu orders military to seize Syria buffer zone

    Israeli leaders are watching events across the border in Syria with trepidation, as 50 years of detente were upended in a matter of hours.

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump's Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect's comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again’

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…

  • Lara Trump Ditches RNC as Bigger Political Future Beckons

    Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s third child, Eric, announced her resignation as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday night—prompting a new round of speculation over her political future. The 42-year-old posted on X Sunday night that “serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life.” The news was initially reported by the Associated Press, which noted the former television producer

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports