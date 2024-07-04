Working from home is a conspiracy against the rest of us

Matthew Lynn
·5 min read
It is not just when there is a major football tournament on – a time when, in fairness, it has long been acceptable to forget about the spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations for a couple of hours. According to a survey out this week, a staggering 82pc of people who are meant to be “working” from home admit to watching television on their employer’s time.

But why would anyone be surprised by that anymore? In reality, we are on a slippery slope towards HWAA (“hardly working at all”), with staff becoming more and more brazen about slacking off. Eventually, this is going to crush the economy.

We have been lectured for years about the benefits of WFH. We’ve been told it will improve morale, save time (and money) on commuting and, most importantly, boost productivity. The incoming Labour government would like to enshrine in law an automatic right to ask to skip the office a few days a week, making it very hard for companies to say no.

The public sector unions have already made it routine for many people working for the Government. Gradually, the idea of showing up at your desk from Monday to Friday is being consigned to the past.

Funnily enough, however, the HR consultants who champion WFH didn’t include “watching more TV” among its many apparent benefits. And yet over four fifths of the 2,000 home workers surveyed this week confessed to watching two hours of TV a day while still on company time. This figure rises to almost three hours for workers in London.

Even leaving aside the revelation that 15pc of these viewers are watching “Come Dine With Me”, which unless they work at a bad restaurant hardly seems likely to improve any relevant skills, there are two big problems with the results of this poll.

The first is that, with up to 28pc of the average working day distracted by having a TV show on in the background, staff are clearly not as productive as they would be if they were in a normal office.

If you have ever wondered why you were put on hold halfway through a discussion on your mortgage renewal options, perhaps you now have an answer. A contestant just gave an incorrect response on “Tipping Point”.

How do we reconcile this with the insistence that staff are better motivated, and more productive, away from the grind of the office? As many managers have feared, some are simply lounging around, their laptops nowhere in sight.

The second and perhaps more worrying problem is the attitude toward this paid slacking off. Staff are becoming more and more brazen about how working from home is just an excuse to HWAA.

Seriously, what possesses people to tell a survey that they watch TV for two hours of a working day? Last year, a survey found nearly a quarter of Gen Z employees gamed on the clock. We can only assume that they no longer care anymore, don’t worry about feeling any sense of shame, and have retreated into an entitled cocoon where that is considered completely normal.

This country is on a slippery slope. How long before we have a Right To Watch TV? A “right to switch off”, another regulation Labour previously proposed, could quickly be turned into a right to ignore customers or your boss until “Loose Women” has finished. Working from home will be turned into working from the beach during the summer months. And work life balance will be taken to mean that everyone is allowed to go to the gym or walk the dog in office hours. It will keep on escalating.

The blunt truth is this. When people started working from home in huge numbers during the pandemic the legacy of office life lingered for a while. People respected that it was a privilege, and exercised a degree of discipline and restraint. As the experiment progresses through its fourth year, standards are slipping. With every month that passes, new attitudes towards work are becoming entrenched.

We can see the results of it everywhere. Productivity has stagnated. In the public sector, which accounts for roughly 40pc of the economy, output per person has flatlined. Meanwhile, levels of innovation are falling, customer service is declining, and companies are struggling to maintain profits with staff who are hardly even bothering to pretend to work anymore.

It doesn’t have to be like this. Greece this week became the champion of working harder, legislating for a six-day week. Employers will now be allowed to add an extra shift to the standard week, a move the government quite rightly believes will boost the country’s productivity. It is possible to push back against the constant drive to work less and less.

The difference, of course, is that Greece came close to national bankruptcy a decade ago and had to be bailed out by the rest of the euro-zone. Ever since then, its centre-Right government has been trying to figure out ways of improving output.

One conclusion is clear. The reluctance of many people to put in a proper day of work and the determination of the unions to carve out more and more rights is not set in stone. It can be reversed by a government that sets a clear goal and has the courage to force it through. The trouble is, it may well take the threat of bankruptcy to make that happen. But it is getting closer all the time – although presumably all those people watching ‘Come Dine With Me’ won’t actually notice until it is too late.

