Working from home has ruined school attendance – I’ve seen it happen first-hand

Parents and teachers have a Covid hangover. In schools up and down the country, absenteeism is a growing problem. Data from the Department for Education show that more than one in every five children in England are persistently absent from school, a figure that has doubled since the pandemic. Persistent absence means missing more than 10 per cent of school days, roughly four weeks per academic year.

This week, the Government launched a new campaign to tackle poor school attendance. It advises parents that it’s okay to send a child in with a minor cough or cold, under the tagline, “moments matter, attendance counts”.

As a primary school teacher in Cambridgeshire, I know this is true – every day matters, and absence has a detrimental effect not only on a child’s academic performance, but on their social life and wellbeing.

I teach Year Five and Six pupils, and it only takes a couple of days for them to have missed quite a lot. As a teacher, you’re juggling multiple different abilities in a class, and if a child misses even a few lessons, they might need extra help. If a child is off sick for a long period then the head will want medical evidence and if they are not satisfied, they will not authorise it. If an absence is unauthorised then the parents can be fined.

The odd day off here and there does matter when they start to stack up. Promoting attendance in the face of a runny nose is even more crucial given the profound impact that the Covid lockdowns had on children’s development. There is much to catch up on.

Perhaps parental attitudes were shifting, but I hadn’t noticed an attendance issue before the pandemic hit. Covid changed everything. Parents were trained to keep their child off sick at the first sign of a sniffle lest they be accused of contributing to the pandemic. Now, when a child is mildly unwell, parents are not quite sure what to do, and look to schools for guidance. At our school, unless the child has been sick or has a high temperature, they’re encouraged to send them in.

As a result, attendance has remained steady, although at other schools in the county, it has dropped. And not all teachers are in agreement on the policy. I know some have complained that children were being sent into school ill at the end of the autumn term because it risked them catching it and being ill over the Christmas holidays.

That’s not surprising – as a teacher, you only get your holidays. And by the time you make it to Christmas, you’re on your knees anyway: tired, run-down and so more susceptible to colds from the kids who come in with snotty noses.

But in the past, children would come in with a cold and teachers were used to it. It was part of being a teacher; you’re in a class with 30 children. We have always joked we have superhuman immunity. But there’s a sense now that these children are vectors we will get ill from, which I don’t think existed as a culture before Covid. Our overall tolerance for mild illness has decreased.

And at the same time, parents are just less confident about parenting. They want to get it right and don’t want to be judged for sending their child in to spread something around.

Plus, there’s a bigger issue: school is no longer seen as compulsory. Illness aside, if a parent is struggling with getting their child to school for any reason, they’re more likely to say, “just have a day off,” than they were before.

Hybrid working has contributed to this as, in the past, if you had to go to the office, there was more reason to send your child into school. But I think fundamentally it’s down to parental confidence – there’s a sense of adults not insisting that their children attend. Until that changes, the problem will only grow.

