Workman Runs for Cover on Porch as Destructive Wind Sweeps Through Texas Neighborhood

A workman was seen running onto a porch for cover as destructive wind gusts swept through Fort Worth on Monday, November 18.

Doorbell camera footage captured by resident Andrew Votsmier shows strong wind gusts flinging debris across a neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday morning. A workman can be seen running on the sidewalk before taking cover on Votsmier’s porch.

The worker can be heard saying that “trees fell onto houses.”

According to a local news report, the 65 mph wind gusts wreaked havoc throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth area on Monday, as several overturned vehicles caused major traffic delays in the region. Credit: Andrew Votsmier via Storyful

