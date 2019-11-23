My Workout Diary: Bobby Stuckey

Bobby Stuckey is one of the most famous and acclaimed sommeliers working in the United States today. He’s co-owner of Boulder restaurants Frasca Food and Wine and Pizzeria Locale as well as Denver’s Tavernetta and the forthcoming wine bar Sunday Vinyl. And that’s not to mention his Italian wine brand Scarpetta.

While his career is incredibly impressive, it’s actually his fallback plan. Up until the spring of 1995, when he was 25, his life centered around professional cycling. He was under contract for a team and traveled around the United States competing in road races. “I’ve always been a fan of and a participant in endurance sports,” he says. “I started running 10Ks when I was a little kid, in high school I did triathlons and from that I got into racing bicycles.”

To make ends meet he worked in restaurants while he raced and he ultimately realized that was what he wanted to do with his life. But he insists that the experience of being a professional athlete was actually the perfect preparation for opening his own establishments. “I think it really helped me be a great restaurateur,” he says. Since cycling “is really humbling. It’s really hard to do.”

While he usually works six days a week overseeing his veritable empire, he still squeezes in frequent runs or bike rides around Boulder. He also has done more than 20 marathons and is planning to do another one next year.

I asked him to keep a workout diary for me when he was recently in Tennessee for a special bike race that the famed resort Blackberry Farm holds each year. Read on for his diary.

Sunday

A 5:45 AM wake up call was a little aggressive, since I worked service the night before in Denver at Tavernetta. But I wanted to get a run in before heading out to Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. It was an easy eight-mile run with Craig Lewis (retired professional cyclist, wine importer and amazing runner) and we saw the sun come up. This is a sight that myself and most restaurant employees do not get a chance to see. It was super beautiful. We ran out past Wonderland Lake up over a couple of hills and cruised home to pack before an 8:45 AM ride to the airport. I hope that I didn’t forget anything packing this quick. Off to Blackberry Farm.

Monday

Well, here we are at Blackberry Farm for the Pro-Am Classic, which is a three-day bike ride with a super charged chef and sommelier presence for dinner and post-ride lunches. I feel very honored and humbled to get to do it. Sam Beall, the late proprietor of Blackberry Farm, was an amazing cyclist and an amazing food and beverage force. So in his memory, the event gets better and better each year. With saying that, I do not recommend being a 50-year old and showing up to this event without riding much beforehand. This summer, I rode maybe twice a week from the Friends and Fellows Ride at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in mid-June until now. Not the best build up for three days like this, but hey, I am here, so let’s see what happens.

Courtesy of Frasca Food and Wine More

Today, was a 47-mile ride, ridden pretty hard. In the 47 miles, we had 4,500 vertical feet of climbing. The hardest part was on Butterfly Gap, which is a beast and it was great to see my business partner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson climb like a goat to get second on the segment. Then a rolling section that ended with a five-mile, hard effort, timed section. The hard part: retired pro Craig Lewis went to the front six miles before the timed section to thin it out. It pretty much meant that myself and the rest of the group were fatigued before we got to the start. It was super fun and super hard. (Note to self: I should have ridden my bike more this summer).

Story continues