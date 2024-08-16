Workplace report blames BC Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's 2023 death

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Forests Ministry says it is doing everything possible to keep those who fight wildfires in the province safe, while the government workers' union wants more protections following two condemning reports into deaths of firefighters.

Two separate reports from B.C.'s workers safety agency were released this week into the deaths of firefighters Devyn Gale and Zak Muise citing safety, supervision and training concerns connected to the BC Wildfire Service, the province's wildfire suppression department.

Gale died near Revelstoke while Muise was killed near Fort St. John. They were among four firefighters who died last July in Canada. It was one of the deadliest fire seasons in recent memory.

"It's our responsibility as a province and the ministry's responsibility to ensure the wildfire firefighters have got their proper support and tools," Paul Finch, B.C. General Employees' Union president, said Thursday in an interview.

The union represents about 2,000 wildland firefighters, who Fitch said are incredibly dedicated professionals.

"They are very aware of the danger and they are conscious of that and they are consciously putting themselves in danger to protect the province."

He said the government must take further steps to improve recruitment and retention of more firefighters in a workplace where fatigue is a constant issue and turnover among young workers, especially those seeking career and leadership opportunities, is high.

The Forests Ministry said in a statement Thursday it is taking action in response to the two reports from WorkSafeBC.

"Alongside supervisors, supports have been increased for new and young workers, including more mentorship and rostering in experienced staff to support and coach new leaders," said the statement.

"As we continue to face more severe wildfire seasons due to climate change, the new wildfire training and education centre at Thompson Rivers University will help make sure the province's future wildland firefighters continue have access to the training, technology and support they need."

WorkSafeBC cited concerns about vehicle safety, supervision and training in Muise's July 28, 2023 death near Fort St. John in a vehicle rollover accident

An owner's manual outlining the required use of approved safety helmets, seatbelts and cab netting for the operation of a utility vehicle was found near the scene of the accident that resulted in Muise's death, the report said.

It said the driver and passenger in the utility vehicle, known as a UTV, were not wearing helmets, the cab netting retention system was damaged and at least one of the people was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation report said the wildfire service didn't adequately supervise use of the utility vehicles, lacked procedures and training about their operation and didn't ensure they were inspected for safety.

Muise, a contractor working for Big Cat Wildfire, was helping to battle the Donnie Creek blaze in northeast British Columbia, one of the largest wildfire's in provincial history.

It's the second WorkSafeBC report into the deaths of B.C. wildfire firefighters in recent days.

A report Wednesday into the death of firefighter Devyn Gale, 19, cited ineffective hazard management by the BC Wildfire Service, inadequate supervision, training and orientation of young workers, unsafe work procedures and normalization of risk.

Both reports were initially obtained by the CBC under freedom of information requests.

The report into Muise's death said he and his supervisor were riding in the UTV near Fort St. John when it was driven through a ditch to avoid an oncoming truck.

But the UTV driver, whose identity is obscured by redactions in the report, was unable to stop before driving off a steep four-metre embankment, resulting in a rollover crash that killed Muise and left the supervisor with unspecified injuries.

"As the UTV went over the steep embankment, the driver-side front tire dug into the side of the embankment, causing the UTV to shift," said the report. "This resulted in the rear of the UTV swinging around and crashing into the ground, and the UTV rolling onto the passenger side."

The report said a netting system to keep occupants inside in the event of a rollover was damaged and ineffective, something that would likely have been identified if a pre-use inspection had been carried out.

"BC (Wildfire Service) did not provide adequate supervision of the operation of UTVs and thus did not ensure the health and safety of the workers performing work at the workplace," the report said.

WorkSafeBC's Occupational Health and Safety incident investigation report cited safety regulation violations that included, allowing an operator to use a vehicle where a worker was not wearing the complete seatbelt assembly and a failure to ensure the safety of its workers.

Gale died when a burning tree fell on her northeast of Revelstoke, despite the cedar having been identified by colleagues as dangerous before the accident.

A WorkSafeBC report into that accident said "no actions were taken to eliminate or mitigate the risks" posed by the tree.

The Forests Ministry statement said the Wildfire Service has made changes to improve safety throughout their operations, including for new and young workers and making danger tree awareness training mandatory across the service.

The ministry said the BC Wildfire Service has increased permanent full-time staff by 55 per cent since 2022, with more planned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press