Works begin to restore rare chalk river ecosystem

The River Ver in Hertfordshire is one of 200 chalk streams in the world [St Albans City and District Council]

Works have begun on a 2.5km (1.5 miles) stretch of river to restore its ecosystem back to its original state.

A revitalising programme has started on the River Ver, which is a rare chalk stream and flows through St Albans, Hertfordshire, which will develop its surrounding environments and create new wetlands for wildlife and biodiversity.

St Albans City and District Council has been working on the project in partnership with the Environment Agency and Affinity Water.

Helen Campbell, a councillor on the authority and the chair of the Public Realm Committee which is responsible for parks and open spaces, said the programme was "years in the making".

Long-term commitment

The River Ver is one of 200 chalk stream rivers in the world, 85% of which are found in the UK in southern and eastern England, said the Wildlife Trusts.

Councillors have been told that the works would soon be under way and would start with tree removals to allow more sunlight to the heavily shaded river.

An Environment Agency spokesperson, said: "We've completed detailed surveys and are only removing specific trees - primarily non-native, unhealthy and hazardous specimens - to allow more light to reach the river, supporting the rare plants and wildlife that make this chalk stream so special."

Wetlands will be created in the meadow next to Abbey View Athletics Track in St Albans, to make habitats for animals and plant species. The area will also act as floodplains for stagnant pools of flood water.

The works have been funded in part by the council, who obtained £175,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF); the project also received £300,000 from the Environment Agency and £250,000 from Affinity Water.

UKSPF funded an additional £180,000 to replace a footbridge and improve footpaths along the river.

Campbell added: “The Environment Agency has a long-term commitment to restore rare chalk streams, such as the Ver, and improve their ecosystems."

