WorkSafeBC fines Interior Health $275k after workers exposed to unknown substance

B.C.'s Interior Health Authority has been fined nearly $275,000 after workers were exposed to an unknown substance at a hospital in Penticton. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

British Columbia's worker protection agency has fined the Interior Health Authority nearly $275,000 after hospital staff were exposed to an unknown substance.

According to an April inspection report from WorkSafeBC, the agency investigated complaints from workers "following a potential exposure to illicit drugs" at Penticton General Hospital.

Two workers became ill after a noxious odour was detected in a patient's room. Eight other workers were also treated for exposure.

The agency fined Interior Health $274,073.89 in August.

The report does not say what the substance was, but a summary of the fine posted on the WorkSafeBC website says the employer's procedure for responding to illicit substances had not been adequately communicated to workers and the employer failed to implement written procedures to minimize risks.

Interior Health said in a statement to CBC News that it has addressed the concerns raised by WorkSafeBC.

"The presence of illicit substances in a hospital is concerning, and both Interior Health and the province have implemented measures to address substance use concerns in hospital settings across the province," the statement reads.

The Hospital Employees' Union said it is reviewing the WorksSafeBC ruling and is not aware of any members who were impacted by the incident.

"We will continue to push Interior Health to fully enforce health and safety regulations at this facility and all sites in this region," HEU spokesperson Lynn Bueckert said.