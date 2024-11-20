World Aids Day 2024: what is it and how can you get involved?

World Aids Day aims to break down the stigma about the disease (National AIDS Trust)

There’s not long to go until World Aids Day 2024. Observed on Sunday, December 1, it aims to stop new cases of HIV, secure the rights of people living with it, and fight stigma and discrimination.

This year’s World Aids Day campaign is themed around how human rights laws can help in the battle against HIV.

The campaign website reads: “With human rights at the centre, with communities in the lead, the world can end Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

“The substantial progress that has been made in the HIV response is directly linked to progress in protecting human rights.

“In turn, the progress made through the HIV response has galvanised broader progress in realising the right to health and strengthening health systems.

“But gaps in the realisation of human rights for all are keeping the world from getting on the path that ends Aids and are hurting public health, and now a surge in attacks on rights is threatening to undermine the progress that has been made.”

There is a lot of misinformation about HIV, with one in five people in one study wrongly believing that you can acquire it through kissing. Only 16 per cent knew if someone is on effective treatment, they can’t pass HIV on and can expect to live a long and healthy life.

World Aids Day is the perfect time to raise much-needed awareness about HIV.

Here’s what you need to know about the disease and the day.

What is HIV/Aids?

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that affects the cells in your immune system and weakens your ability to fight everyday infections and diseases.

Aids (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is the name used to describe several potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses that happen when HIV has severely damaged your immune system. The two are often confused, but Aids always comes after HIV.

While Aids cannot be transmitted between people, HIV can. However, some treatments can stop people from passing the virus on.

While there’s no official cure for HIV, in July 2022 the fourth person in history was reportedly cured of it. The US patient, who did not wish to be identified, was given a remedy for leukaemia and went into remission.

Additionally, very effective treatments enable most people with the virus to live a long and healthy life.

In fact, with an early diagnosis and effective treatment, most people with HIV will not develop any Aids-related illnesses. The NHS says they will also live a near-normal lifespan.

How to get involved with World Aids Day 2024

There are many ways to get involved and support World Aids Day this year.

As in previous years, the National Aids Trust is asking the public this year to #RockTheRibbon and be an HIV ally. Wearing a Red Ribbon and sharing it on social media can raise awareness about World Aids Day.

The organisation has also created a public Trello board packed with resources, including suggested social media posts to share on December 1 and printable posters.

What’s more, getting tested for HIV is a crucial step in reducing transmissions and getting appropriate care. You can order free HIV tests in some parts of the UK here.

What is the World Aids Day 2024 theme?

This year, the theme is “Take the Rights Path”. The aim is to highlight how Aids could stop being a public health threat within six years — but only if people’s human rights are guaranteed.

“The path that ends Aids is a rights path,” World Aids Day organisers said. “Upholding the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights, and fostering inclusion of all communities, are essential for ending Aids, for ensuring sustainable development and for human security.

“There is an urgent need to remove criminal and other laws which harm people’s rights, and an urgent need to enact laws and approaches which uphold the rights of every person.

“The mandates in the international human rights framework have the force of law, and communities have the right to hold duty-bearers accountable for adherence to the human rights commitments they have made.”