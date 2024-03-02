World Athletics Indoor Championships: Josh Kerr wins 3000m on home soil as Molly Caudery takes pole vault gold

Josh Kerr roared to 3000m gold on home soil (Getty Images)

Josh Kerr delivered on home soil as he ended Scotland's 31-year wait for a title at the World Indoor Championships by storming to victory in the 3,000 metres in Glasgow, before Molly Caudery continued the British success with pole vault gold.

Kerr powered away on the final lap to win comfortably in seven minutes 42.98 seconds, with defending champion Selemon Barega fading down the final straight as he was beaten to silver by American Yared Nuguse.

After disappointment for Laura Muir in the women's 3,000m final earlier in the evening, as she had to settle for fifth, Kerr's victory sparked huge celebrations in the Emirates Arena.

"I think I burned more energy celebrating than I did in the race, which is a bit embarrassing," Kerr, the world 1500m champion outdoors, said on BBC Sport. "This competition is so important.

"I've come to championships before not ready to have a real go at it and I feel I've let the UK audience down a bit in the way I've performed in front of them. It was really important to come here fit and ready to go and really execute.

Josh Kerr winning 3000m gold in front of home support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤩#WorldIndoorChamps pic.twitter.com/u2opojCCdk — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 2, 2024

"I came in without a solid plan, just really fluid. I wanted to make sure I wasn't acting emotionally.

"I kept a patient head and then I could really send it with 400 metres to go."

Later in the evening, there was another British gold to celebrate as Caudery took the pole vault title.

The 23-year-old could not clear 4.85m, but that did not matter as Eliza McCartney failed at her two attempts at 4.90m. Caudery’s clearance of 4.80m was enough on countback, while itt was only a bronze medal for Olympic champion Katie Moon.

Story continues

Muir set a season's best time of 8mins 29.76secs, but that was not enough for a medal as American Elle St Pierre took the win ahead of Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

Molly Caudery made it two British golds on Saturday night (AFP via Getty Images)

St Pierre's time of 8:20.87 was a World Indoor Championships record.

Jemma Reekie delighted her home crowd by cruising into the final of the women's 800m with a "perfect" performance.

The 25-year-old Scot bided her time in second spot before passing Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu on the final straight to win heat two in commanding fashion in a time of 1:58.28.

World number five Reekie progresses to Sunday's medal race as the fastest qualifier across the two semi-finals and had a warning for her podium rivals.

She told BBC Sport: "(It was) perfect planning - you'd think Jon (Bigg, her coach) knew a bit about this sport by now. (It was) really good.

"I'm in really good shape. Obviously the final's going to be really tough, but I want them to know if they're coming to win on my track they're going to have to work hard.”

Additional reporting by PA Sport.